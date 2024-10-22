News & Insights

Morning Movers: 3M gains and GE Aerospace falls following third quarter results

October 22, 2024 — 08:55 am EDT

Check out this morning’s top movers from around Wall Street, compiled by The Fly.


HIGHER –

  • Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) up 3% after The Wall Street Journal reported JCP Investments has accumulated a 2% stake in Cheesecake Factory and is urging its board to spin out three of its brands


UP AFTER EARNINGS –

  • 3M (MMM) up 5%
  • Philip Morris (PM) up 3%
  • General Motors (GM) up 1%
  • Quest Diagnostics (DGX) up 1%
  • RTX (RTX) up 1%


DOWN AFTER EARNINGS –

  • GE Aerospace (GE) down 5%
  • Sherwin-Williams (SHW) down 5%
  • Kimberly-Clark (KMB) down 4%
  • Verizon (VZ) down 2%
  • Fiserv (FI) down 1%

