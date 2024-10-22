Morning Movers: 3M gains and GE Aerospace falls following third quarter results

Check out this morning’s top movers from around Wall Street, compiled by The Fly.
HIGHER –
- Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) up 3% after The Wall Street Journal reported JCP Investments has accumulated a 2% stake in Cheesecake Factory and is urging its board to spin out three of its brands
UP AFTER EARNINGS –
- 3M (MMM) up 5%
- Philip Morris (PM) up 3%
- General Motors (GM) up 1%
- Quest Diagnostics (DGX) up 1%
- RTX (RTX) up 1%
DOWN AFTER EARNINGS –
- GE Aerospace (GE) down 5%
- Sherwin-Williams (SHW) down 5%
- Kimberly-Clark (KMB) down 4%
- Verizon (VZ) down 2%
- Fiserv (FI) down 1%
