Morning Market Movers: HCAI, FATN, ENVB, AKAN See Big Swings

(RTTNews) - At 8:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.

In the Green - Premarket Gainers

Huachen AI Parking Management Technology Holding Co., Ltd (HCAI) - up 95% at $10.47 FatPipe, Inc. (FATN) - up 35% at $3.36 Akanda Corp. (AKAN) - up 30% at $33.69 Everspin Technologies, Inc. (MRAM) - up 26% at $16.70 Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) - up 25% at $57.20 Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) - up 25% at $30.17 Impinj, Inc. (PI) - up 19% at $143.63 TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI) - up 15% at $159.01 Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (BHE) - up 14% at $83.00 Baiya International Group Inc. (BIYA) - up 14% at $2.17

In the Red - Premarket Losers

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (ENVB) - down 31% at $3.55 Rising Dragon Acquisition Corp. (RDAC) - down 29% at $14.45 Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. (CTNT) - down 12% at $2.95 Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) - down 9% at $606.95 Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) - down 9% at $262.24 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) - down 9% at $127.04 Sensient Technologies Corporation (SXT) - down 9% at $109.02 AXIL Brands, Inc. (AXIL) - down 9% at $6.21 Wayfair Inc. (W) - down 8% at $66.90 Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (CLMB) - down 8% at $19.45

The following stocks are trading higher in Thursday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:The following stocks are trading lower in Thursday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.