Markets
AKAN

Morning Market Movers: HCAI, FATN, ENVB, AKAN See Big Swings

April 30, 2026 — 08:06 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - At 8:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.

In the Green - Premarket Gainers

The following stocks are trading higher in Thursday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:
  1. Huachen AI Parking Management Technology Holding Co., Ltd (HCAI) - up 95% at $10.47
  2. FatPipe, Inc. (FATN) - up 35% at $3.36
  3. Akanda Corp. (AKAN) - up 30% at $33.69
  4. Everspin Technologies, Inc. (MRAM) - up 26% at $16.70
  5. Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) - up 25% at $57.20
  6. Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) - up 25% at $30.17
  7. Impinj, Inc. (PI) - up 19% at $143.63
  8. TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI) - up 15% at $159.01
  9. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (BHE) - up 14% at $83.00
  10. Baiya International Group Inc. (BIYA) - up 14% at $2.17

In the Red - Premarket Losers

The following stocks are trading lower in Thursday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:
  1. Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (ENVB) - down 31% at $3.55
  2. Rising Dragon Acquisition Corp. (RDAC) - down 29% at $14.45
  3. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. (CTNT) - down 12% at $2.95
  4. Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) - down 9% at $606.95
  5. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) - down 9% at $262.24
  6. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) - down 9% at $127.04
  7. Sensient Technologies Corporation (SXT) - down 9% at $109.02
  8. AXIL Brands, Inc. (AXIL) - down 9% at $6.21
  9. Wayfair Inc. (W) - down 8% at $66.90
  10. Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (CLMB) - down 8% at $19.45

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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Stocks mentioned

AKAN
AXIL
BAND
BHE
BIYA
CHKP
CLMB
CTNT
ENVB
FATN
HCAI
META
MRAM
PI
RDAC
SXT
TTMI
VIAV
W
WTW

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