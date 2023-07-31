Morning Cotton Prices Higher

Cotton futures are up by 80 to 90 points so far into the new week of trading. Front month futures traded in a 154 point range on Friday, but were 10 to 16 points lower at the close. December futures had a net 22 point loss for the week, after setting highs not seen since August.

The weekly Commitment of Traders update had cotton spec traders switching shorts to longs during the week that ended 7/28. The 10.5k fewer shorts and 13.4k new longs extended the groups net long to 29,284 contracts. Commercial cotton traders added 25.8k new short hedges which left the group 86,428 contracts net short.

NOAA’s updated 7-day QPF precipitation forecast has TX and part of OK dry for the next week. Areas north and east of those states will see up to 2” accumulations.

USDA’s weekly Cotton Market Review had 12,456 bales sold at spot for the week, averaging 81.79 cents/lb. The season’s total spot sales reached 775,610 bales compared to 1.625 million last year. The online cotton trading platform, The Seam, reported 2,544 bales were sold for an average price of 76.21 cents. The Cotlook A Index was another 80 points higher to 98 cents/lb on 7/27. The AWP was raised 356 points to 69.74 cents/lb.

Dec 23 Cotton closed at 84.26, down 12 points, currently up 88 points

Mar 24 Cotton closed at 84.41, down 16 points, currently up 81 points

May 24 Cotton closed at 84.45, down 10 points, currently up 98 points

