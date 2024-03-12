Morning Cotton Prices Fading so far

The AM cotton market is trading 50 to 82 points weaker, with the larger moves again in the old crop contracts. May cotton futures ended the first trade day of the week 22 points in the red. The contract had traded as weak as -73 points and as high as +225 points. The other active contracts were 24 to 42 points higher for the close. The May-July inverse tightened to 72 points on the day.

The Cotlook A Index jumped back 300 points higher to 104.95 cents/lb. The Seam reported 8,510 bales sold online on 3/7 with an average gross price of 87.17 cents. The AWP was 76.88 cents/lb. ICE certified stocks were 21,233 bales as of 3/8.

May 24 Cotton closed at 95.06, down 22 points, currently down 82 points

Jul 24 Cotton closed at 94.34, up 42 points, currently down 77 points

Dec 24 Cotton closed at 83.27, up 28 points, currently down 49 points

