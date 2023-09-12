Morning Cotton Gaining for Report Day

Front month cotton prices are trading with 36 to 136 point gains through the Tuesday morning. The cotton futures market settled up by 136 to 256 points. The thinly traded October contract led the way with a 3% gain as December faded from the intra day +253 point gain to close 187 points stronger.

USDA’s NASS reported 98% of the cotton crop had set bolls, and 43% of bolls were open. The national harvest was marked at 8% finished, including 19% for TX and 11% for AZ. The average pace would be 7% nationally, 14% in TX, and 5% in AZ.

The Seam reported 1,564 bales sold online on 9/08 for an average gross price of 74.65 cents. The AWP for cotton is 73.55 cents/lb. ICE Certified Stocks were 2,652 bales on 9/8.

Dec 23 Cotton closed at 87.78, up 187 points, currently up 51 points

Mar 24 Cotton closed at 87.95, up 186 points, currently up 46 points

May 24 Cotton closed at 88.01, up 173 points, currently up 46 points

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

