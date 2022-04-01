Morning Brief: Top Stories Dominating Financial Media on Friday, April 1

Reuters

IEA Holds Emergency Meeting To Tackle Soaring Oil Prices

Read How Amazon’s 2022 Warehouse Union Election Set It Apart From 2021

UPS Tries eQuad Electric Cargo Bike For Deliveries

Most US Firms In China To Cut Annual Forecast as Business Hit By COVID-19 Curbs

Why Ford And GM Are Suspending Production At Two Michigan Plants Next Week

WSJ

House Passes Bill To Cap Out-of-Pocket Insulin Costs To No More Than $35/Month

Bloomberg

Oil Moves Towards Weekly Decline As US Plans Giant Reserve Release

S&P 500 Sector Re-shuffling Likely To End Tech Dominance

Financial Times

Global Dealmaking Drops To Lowest Level Since Onset Of Pandemic

Benzinga

Volkswagen China To Idle Shanghai Factory, Extends Pause In Changchun Plants Amid COVID-19 Curbs

This Crypto Exchange Is Sponsoring The 2022 Grammy Awards

Nio Rival Li Auto’s March EV Deliveries Jump 125%: What You Need To Know

Disney-DeSantis Feud Fallout Could Spell Trouble For The Magic Kingdom: Here’s What You Need To Know

Amazon India Hints At Metaverse Launch On This Blockchain

Coinbase CEO Slams EU Over New Proposals For Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Transactions; Parliament Passes It Anyway

