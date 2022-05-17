Morning Brief: Top Financial Stories Dominating on Tuesday, May 17

Reuters
KKR To Scoop This Power Company At 36% PremiumKKR GLOFF
Wall Street Journal
FDA Gives Nod To First Nonprescription COVID-19 Test That Also Detects Flu, RSVLH
Troubled EV Maker Lordstown Motors’ Survival Hopes Rests On Fresh Funds, ValuationRIDE AAPL HNHPF
Bloomberg
Alibaba, Tencent To Post Lack-Luster Quarterly Results As Domestic Regulatory Crackdown Takes A TollBABA TCEHY DUK SO
Rivian In Dispute With Supplier Commercial Vehicle Group
Financial Times
Warren Buffett Exits Wells Fargo And Buys Stake In Its Rival BankBRK-B C WFC
New York Times
FDA May Authorize Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 Booster For 5-11 Year Kids SoonPFE BNTX
Benzinga
Why United Airlines Shares Are Trading Higher TodayUAL
Shareholders Rejected Intel’s Top Executive Compensation Just A Month After It Painted Dismal Q2 OutlookINTC
Elon Musk Getting’ Cold Feet’ On Twitter Deal? Analyst Says Bots Issue An Excuse To Lower Price Or Walk AwayTSLA TWTR
Coming Soon: Order A Tesla Or Polestar For Your Uber Ride Across The World In These Cities
Daimler Truck Clocks 17% Revenue Growth In Q1 Aided By Strong Demand SituationDTRUY
US Baby Formula Crisis Could See Some Relief As FDA, Abbott Agree On DealABT
Key Boeing China Customer Said To Have Scrapped Over 100 Jets From Delivery PlansBA
Bitcoin Sees $299M Weekly Inflows Despite Terra (LUNA) Disaster
Apple Now Lets Apps Charge More For Subscriptions Without User Consent In Some Cases: What It Means For YouAAPL
Spotify Said To Be Testing Out NFT Previews For Artists
Elon Musk Reacts To Dogecoin Creator’s Tweet That 95% Of Crypto Is ‘Scams And Garbage’TSLA
Tiger Global Exits Rivian, Netflix Stakes In Q1 — Doubles Down On These Chinese EV Makers InsteadRIVN NFLX UBER XPEV LI
