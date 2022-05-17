Markets
Morning Brief: Top Financial Stories Dominating on Tuesday, May 17

KKR To Scoop This Power Company At 36% Premium

KKR GLOFF

Wall Street Journal

FDA Gives Nod To First Nonprescription COVID-19 Test That Also Detects Flu, RSV

LH

Troubled EV Maker Lordstown Motors’ Survival Hopes Rests On Fresh Funds, Valuation

RIDE AAPL HNHPF

Bloomberg

Alibaba, Tencent To Post Lack-Luster Quarterly Results As Domestic Regulatory Crackdown Takes A Toll

BABA TCEHY DUK SO

Rivian In Dispute With Supplier Commercial Vehicle Group

RIVN CVGI AMZN

Financial Times

Warren Buffett Exits Wells Fargo And Buys Stake In Its Rival Bank

BRK-B C WFC

New York Times

FDA May Authorize Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 Booster For 5-11 Year Kids Soon

PFE BNTX

Benzinga

Why United Airlines Shares Are Trading Higher Today

UAL

Shareholders Rejected Intel’s Top Executive Compensation Just A Month After It Painted Dismal Q2 Outlook

INTC

Elon Musk Getting’ Cold Feet’ On Twitter Deal? Analyst Says Bots Issue An Excuse To Lower Price Or Walk Away

TSLA TWTR

Coming Soon: Order A Tesla Or Polestar For Your Uber Ride Across The World In These Cities

UBER TSLA

Daimler Truck Clocks 17% Revenue Growth In Q1 Aided By Strong Demand Situation

DTRUY

US Baby Formula Crisis Could See Some Relief As FDA, Abbott Agree On Deal

ABT

Key Boeing China Customer Said To Have Scrapped Over 100 Jets From Delivery Plans

BA

Bitcoin Sees $299M Weekly Inflows Despite Terra (LUNA) Disaster

Apple Now Lets Apps Charge More For Subscriptions Without User Consent In Some Cases: What It Means For You

AAPL

Spotify Said To Be Testing Out NFT Previews For Artists

SPOT

Elon Musk Reacts To Dogecoin Creator’s Tweet That 95% Of Crypto Is ‘Scams And Garbage’

TSLA

Tiger Global Exits Rivian, Netflix Stakes In Q1 — Doubles Down On These Chinese EV Makers Instead

RIVN NFLX UBER XPEV LI

