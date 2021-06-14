MORNING BID-Waiting on the Fed

A look at the day ahead from Tommy Wilkes.

Market attention is firmly focused on this week's Federal Reserve meeting, where investors expect to see policymakers stick to a very dovish tone even as inflation over shoots expectations.

Investors' confidence that the Fed will keep its foot firmly pressed on the stimulus pedal for some time yet has helped global stock markets claw their way back up to record-setting territory.

The two-day Fed meeting begins on Tuesday and expect stocks to hover near record highs until then. Asian shares were quiet on Monday with several of the biggest markets closed for public holidays, but European and U.S. shares pointed to small gains following record closings last week.

U.S. Treasury yields are meanwhile flirting with three-month lows, further shifting away from the selloff and panic in bond markets over inflation earlier this year.

The mood was also buoyed by the optics of a G7 summit where the world's wealthiest Western countries sought to project an image of cooperation on key issues such as climate change, recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and the growth of China.

China, however, on Monday said a joint statement by the Group of Seven leaders that had scolded Beijing over a range of issues was a gross interference in its internal affairs.

There will be more opportunities for U.S. President Joe Biden to show his cooperative credentials when he attends a NATO summit on Monday, as leaders of the alliance hope to turn the page on four tense years with Biden's predecessor Donald Trump.

Still, it's not all good news. Faced with a renewed surge in COVID-19 cases, Britain appears set to postpone the ending of all social distancing restrictions by four weeks.

However, investors globally have largely shrugged off signs of rising cases in parts of the world as vaccination campaigns in developed countries pick up pace and economic recoveries look stronger than predicted.

Oil prices are higher, with Brent prices above $73 a barrel, as the outlook for demand improved.

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Monday:

- Bitcoin hits two-week high, Musk says Tesla could use it again

- Japanese industrial output April

- Euro zone industrial output April

- NATO summit

- European Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni speaks in Dublin on global corporate tax deal - 1500 GMT

- Auctions: 3-month/6month Treasury bills

- Emerging markets: Armenia central bank

- NY Fed manufacturing survey

COVIDcaseshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3gl1bbJ

(Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

((thomas.wilkes@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.