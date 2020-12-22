MORNING BID-V for virus and vaccine, not V-shaped recovery

A look at the day ahead from Sujata Rao.

Markets appear unimpressed by the U.S. congressional approval of a $892 billion coronavirus aid package which follows months of inaction and is smaller than what economists say is needed.

But alongside reports of an 11-hour compromise proposal from Britain on post-Brexit fishing rights, it has helped steady markets from the rout caused by fears of a virulent new COVID-19 strain. There was reassurance too from the WHO which said vaccines would be able to handle the new virus variant.

So European shares promise some recovery after their worst selloff in two months, though Wall Street futures remain in the red. Sentiment remains shaky though -- U.S. 10-year yields are a touch lower and the dollar is firmer, albeit well off Monday highs. Sterling which swung between $1.3190 and all the way back to $1.3471 is trading somewhere between that.

The bigger fear now is of the growth hit from further lockdowns. British GDP grew a record 16% in Q3 but the figure has already been overtaken by events.

Commodity prices may be reflecting that better than stocks, with a 2% oil slide adding to Monday's 3% plunge.

In M&A news, RealPage Inc said it would be bought by private-equity firm Thoma Bravo in an all-cash transaction that valued the property software provider around $10 billion.

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Tuesday:

-EU clears Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for first inoculations

-UK is negotiating with France to find a way to lift border closures

-Richmond Fed and Philadelphia Fed issue activity indexes and business outlook survey for December

-Tesla debuted on the S&P500 as its sixth biggest company but fell 6.5% on its first day.

-One reason may be the prospect of competition from Apple which targets 2024 to produce vehicles with its own battery technology. EU auto shares are marked down too.

-Airbus shares may take a hit as it may lose $5 billion in orders from budget airline's AAX's debt restructuring plan. EasyJet too will defer aircraft deliveries.

U.S. crude oil prices plunge on pandemic demand loss

