MORNING BID-Trouble returns

A look at the day ahead from Saikat Chatterjee.

U.S. 10-year Treasury yields are on track to rise for the seventh week straight. But a measure of calm that had returned in recent days seems to have dissipated on Friday as yields are making their way back towards recent one-year highs above 1.6%.

Euro zone yields too are higher this morning, though to a lesser extent, still benefiting from the ECB's promise to accelerate emergency money-printing.

That in turn is putting the dampener on stock markets -- world stocks rose three days in a row as U.S. yields pulled back but are now turning tail -- Nasdaq futures are down 1%. Futures for the S&P500 and for European stocks are also weaker, albeit to a lesser degree.

So what's going on? Jobs data on Thursday indicated the U.S. economy is well on the road to recovery while President Joe Biden signed into law a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill and a 30-year Treasury auction had a mixed outcome.

That was partly down to dealers offloading Treasuries to hedge a corporate bond deal from Verizon, it nonetheless continues to suggest persistent uncertainty about appetite for U.S. government debt.

And as the risk sentiment sours going into the weekend, the dollar has risen off one-week low against its rivals, slamming currencies such as the euro and Aussie dollar almost half a percent lower. An index of emerging market currencies which on Thursday posted its biggest rise since early-January has fallen back.

But it's not all bad news. The Nasdaq, despite a recent recovery, remains well behind the Dow 30, S&P and Russell 2000 indexes which have hit records -- clearly investors, seeing economic recovery on the horizon, are piling into old economy stocks such as banks and energy.

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Friday: -Britain's economy shrank by 2.9% in January from December -Brent oil prices ease but stay near $70 a barrel -British luxury group Burberry raises outlook after strong bounceback in sales; -Apple's market value could breach $3 trillion if the iPhone maker successfully makes Apple Car, Citi says, -Euro area industrial production -Canada employment report

