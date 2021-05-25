MORNING BID-Time out from inflation jitters

A look at the day ahead from Dhara Ranasinghe.

World markets may be taking a breather from their recent unease over rising inflation. Asian shares rose to a two-week high, while stock futures point to a higher open in Europe and the United States after Wall Street closed higher on Monday.

Germany's monthly Ifo survey at 0800 GMT will offer some insight into how business sentiment is faring in May.

A speech by European Central Bank chief economist Philip Lane will also be scrutinised for clues on what the bank might do at its June meeting even if ECB officials -- including its chief Christine Lagarde -- have been reassuring markets that policy will remain supportive.

Similar comments across the Atlantic where James Bullard, president of the St. Louis Federal Reserve, said on Monday it was not time to talk about changing the parameters of monetary policy while the pandemic rages. Other Fed officials Raphael Bostic and Lael Brainard also had soothing words on inflation.

That's holding German Bund yields below last week's two-year highs, U.S. Treasury yields are moving sideways and the dollar index drifting down to 89.76 =USD, not far off its lowest levels since January.

China's offshore yuan strengthened past 6.4 per dollar for the first time since June 2018 CNH=D3.

Also on currencies, the Turkish lira TRYTOM=D4 edged lower after one of four central bank deputy governors was shown the door, just two months after President Tayyip Erdogan fired the bank's governor.

Finally, the restful mood may be wafting over crypto currencies too, helping bitcoin hold around $38,600.

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Tuesday:

- Europe's largest residential property group Vonovia SE VNAn.DE is to take over German rival Deutsche Wohnen DWNG.DE for about 18 billion euros ($22 billion).

- Singapore's GDP grew 1.3% y/y in Q1, above advance estimate of 0.2%; govt strikes cautious note about outlook.

- UK borrowing shows first annual fall since start of pandemic.

- Emerging markets: central bank meetings in Indonesia and Hungary

- ECB chief economist Philip Lane speaks 1400 GMT

- Fed speakers: Chicago Fed’s Charles Evans, Richmond Feds Thomas Barkin, Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Randal Quarles

- U.S. consumer confidence/new home sales

- U.S. auctions: 2-year notes

- U.S. earnings: Urban Outfitters, Nordstrom

