MORNING BID-Time for a moment of doubt?

A look at the day ahead from Julien Ponthus

Having pushed stock markets to a series of record highs, the 'buy everything rally' seems to be taking a breather.

Momentum indicators such as the relative strength index, moving averages and flows show the bulls still have the upper hand. But Monday's Wall Street retreat may indicate some fears of a reality check from the ongoing earnings season.

Today's batch will no doubt be closely scrutinised with results due from heavyweights such as Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N, Procter & Gamble PG.N, Lockheed Martin LMT.N and Netflix, the first of the so-called FAANG stocks to report Q1 earnings.

The pandemic remains a constant threat too, as shown by Japanese stocks' 2% fall .N225 on worries that possible COVID-19 emergency measures would undermine the economic recovery.

The Bank of Japan is expected to cut its inflation forecast for this fiscal year, reinforcing expectations it will maintain its massive stimulus for the foreseeable future.

Meanwhile in Europe, futures are trading just slightly in negative territory as first-quarter earnings from the likes of French food giant Danone DANO.PA.

Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields have also crept back above 1.60% -- another reason for renewed pressure on tech sector stocks.

Speaking of tech, car maker TSLA.O fell 3.4% after one of its vehicles, believed to be operating without anyone in the driver's seat, crashed into a tree, killing the two occupants .

Adding to Tesla's problems is the slide in bitcoin BTC=BTSP, where the electric carmaker has invested; the biggest cryptocurrency is currently some 15% below the $64,895 record it set last week.

In currency markets, sentiment seems tilted upwards with the dollar falling further while the risk friendly Aussie AUD= rose along the euro

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Tuesday:

- UK jobless rate unexpectedly falls again

- AB Foods first half profit halves on Primark's COVID hit

- French food group Danone keeps goals after weak start to 2021

- French luxury group Kering reports

- Biden Administration Considering Rule To Cut Nicotine In Cigarettes

- Germany reopens 2-year government debt auction, Spain reopens 3-month/9-month, Switzerland reopens 3-month, UK reopens 3-year government debt auction.

2021 performancehttps://tmsnrt.rs/32qUgpM

(Reporting by Julien Ponthus; editing by Sujata Rao)

((sujata.rao@thomsonreuters.com ; +44 207 542 6176/020 7536 7473/44 7990567646))

