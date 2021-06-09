MORNING BID-The inflation genie and the sleeping market

A look at the day ahead from Saikat Chatterjee

For a big week in central banking and economic data, markets have barely bothered to get out of bed.

In the prologue to Thursday's key U.S. inflation data, Chinese producer price data for May showed the biggest jump in a dozen years - signalling that factories are struggling to absorb higher raw material costs and price pressures are flowing down supply chains.

U.S. crude futures meanwhile closed above $70 per barrel for the first time in more than 2-1/2 years, indicating no respite in sight.

Investors have hardly blinked. World stocks are trading near record highs while currency volatility remains firmly pinned at February 2020 lows.

Indeed, U.S. stocks have not moved 1% in either direction since May 20, the longest such period since a 69-session streak between October 2019 and January 2020, notes Deutsche Bank's Jim Reid.

Even bond markets, the first place where investors express angst over inflation pressures, U.S. yields are trading at a one-month low while the yield curve – the gap between the longer-maturity and shorter-dated borrowing costs – is at its narrowest since March.

Markets are increasingly buying policymakers’ mantra that inflation pressures remain transitory with no perceived rate hikes in sight. Thursday’s U.S. consumer price data is expected to show the overall annual inflation rate rose to 4.7% and core inflation increased to 3.4%, higher than Fed’s targets.

Of course there may be another reason for the bid to safe-haven markets -- signs of renewed U.S./China tensions. The U.S. Senate just approved a sweeping package of legislation to boost the country's ability to compete with Chinese technology.

U.S. President Joe Biden departs for Britain on Wednesday on his first trip abroad since taking office, an eight-day mission to rebuild trans-Atlantic ties strained during the Trump era and to reframe relations with Russia.

Elsewhere, the World Bank raised the forecasts for global growth to 5.6% in 2021, marking the strongest recovery from a recession since 1940 due to U.S. stimulus spending and faster growth in China.

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Wednesday:

- Central bank decisions: Canada, Poland.

- April German trade balance data

- Quarterly earnings at Spanish retail giant Inditex at a third below pre-pandemic levels.

- Ferrari appoints Benedetto Vigna as new chief executive.

