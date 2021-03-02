MORNING BID-The dip was bought, now what?

A look at the day ahead from Julien Ponthus

Investors sure meant business when they bought the dip yesterday: European stocks had their best session since October, as bond markets cooled down, while Wall Street scored its best day since June.

But the risk-on mood lost its way overnight in Asia.

Guo Shuqing, head of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, sent Chinese and Japanese stocks lower by evoking the risk of bubbles bursting in foreign markets. Bitcoin and commodity prices too are are in negative territory.

At the time of writing, futures are pointing to negative start for bourses from Frankfurt to New York.

The case for optimism remains however: the newly approved Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will help further in stimulating the U.S. economic recovery. President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion spending bill too has a better chance in the Senate after Democrats backed down from plans for a $15 minimum wage.

But it's unlikely we've heard the last of the recent bond selloff. In fact, the Treasury curve steepened around eight basis points on Monday, with 5-year yields slipping and 30-year yields up 4 bps.

Australian bonds paid little heed to the central bank reaffirming its commitment to easy policy; 10-year yields rose and three-year yields remain above the targeted 0.1% level.

Fed officials have so far appeared unconcerned. At the ECB though, François Villeroy de Galhau called for deploying more of the PEPP emergency stimulus scheme and strengthening forward guidance. In that regard, Monday's ECB data showing it had actually slowed its debt purchases last week was a head scratcher -- unfortunate timing was how analysts described it.

On that front, fortunately for Lagarde and her team, the situation has continued to stabilize and Germany's benchmark 10-year bond opened at -0.348%, its lowest since February 22.

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Tuesday:

- German retail sales fell more than expected in January

- UK house price growth picked up last month to 6.9%, mortgage lender Nationwide said.

- ECB speakers: Board member Fabio Panetta 1340 GMT, ECB's Member of the Supervisory Board Elizabeth McCaul 1400 GMT

- Fed speakers: Board member Lael Brainard 1800 G; San Francisco Fed's Mary Daly

