MORNING BID-The day Europe reclaimed pre-COVID highs

A look at the day ahead from Julien Ponthus

It's been a long road to recovery for European stocks, which along with the old continent's economy have trailed behind global peers. But the pan-European STOXX 600 equity index finally looks set to reclaim the record highs set prior to the COVID-19 market crash.

With European futures trading close to 1% higher, the 433.90 points last seen on February 19 2020 should be exceeded at the open, a milestone Wall Street's S&P 500 achieved nine months ago.

Still, it's a sign Europe Inc. is now getting a taste of the world's economy going back to full speed -- even if pandemic-linked activity curbs are back in force at home.

Exemplifying that is Dutch firm BE Semiconductor Industries BESI.AS which just reported record orders for the first quarter.

And Credit Suisse CSGN.S finally coming clear on Archegos-linked losses -- $4.7 billion -- doesn't seem like a game changer, with even Credit Suisse shares rising pre-market. There's relief possibly that rumours about even bigger losses proved false.

U.S. equity futures are modestly in the red after scoring another record peak on Monday, boosted by an blowout monthly jobs report on Good Friday and a gauge of U.S. services activity hitting a record high.

Yields on U.S. and European government bonds have eased so far in April with 10-year Treasury yields at 1.69% US10YT=RR from 1.73% on Thursday. The dollar too has stabilised near an almost two-week low versus a basket of peers.

An interesting milestone just recently crossed is the capitalization of the cryptocurrency market hitting an all-time peak of $2 trillion on Monday as gains over the last several months attracted demand from both institutional and retail investors.

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Tuesday:

- Credit Suisse overhauls executive board as it estimates Archegos fallout at $4.7 bln

Australia's central bank left interest rates unchanged but cautioned it would "carefully" monitor trends in property debt.

- Euro zone unemployment rate Feb

- China service sector saw the sharpest sales increase in three months.

- EU leaders Charles Michel and von der Leyen meet Erdogan

- IMF spring meeting kicks off

- Federal Reserve minutes; Chicago Fed President Charles Evans speaks

