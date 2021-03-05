MORNING BID-The blinking game

A look at the day ahead from Saikat Chatterjee.

Bond markets and the Fed have kicked off another round of their game after Fed Chair Jerome Powell essentially told investors not to expect any policy action to tamp down rising Treasury yields.

Clearly, the rise in real or infation-adjusted U.S. Treasury yields isn't worrying the central bank, which seems to believe any inflation spike is going to be transitory.

His comments sent ten-year U.S. Treasury yields 6 bps higher towards one-year highs of 1.61% hit last week while a rout in the rate-sensitive Nasdaq index wiped out all its gains for this year. In fact the Nasdaq accounts for half the $4 trillion wiped off world stocks since mid-February.

Another weak session is in the cards for Europe as well as Wall Street, futures imply. Risk gauges in stock and bond markets have ticked higher too and the Treasury yield spike is boosting the dollar, pushing the euro below $1.20 mark.

But anyone seeking verbal reassurance from central banks might be disappointed; Powell's speech was his last before the Fed enters a blackout period before its March meeting; the European Central Bank is already in silent mode.

So watch economic data releases. Monthly U.S. jobs figures are due out at 1330 GMT; a bounceback is expected but a number much above the forecast 182,000 could well spark more bond market volatility.

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Friday:

-Orders for German-made goods rose by twice as much as expected in January thanks to robust foreign demand

-China set a modest economic growth target around 6% for this year

-Brent crude prices soared to 14-month highs, thanks to an extension of OPEC+ supply cuts and the reflation trade.

-UK Halifax house prices

-US non-farm payrolls

-BOE speaker: Jonathan Haskell

-Fed speakers: Atlanta Fed’s Raphael Bostic 2000 GMT

