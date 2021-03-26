MORNING BID-That 2020 feeling coming back

A look at the day ahead from Thyagaraju Adinarayan.

World stocks are trying to shrug off geopolitical tensions and a Covid-19 resurgence to end the week on a high. U.S. futures point to gains, Europe is playing catchup with Wall Street's firmer Thursday close and Chinese shares have bounced off three-month lows.

But the last full week of the first quarter has been hectic, dominated by news of a massive Suez traffic jam that's costing $400 million an hour. Besides that, Sino-U.S. tensions are back and the global COVID-19 case count is rising toward mid-February levels.

All that has sent investors scurrying back for safety -- Friday's BofA data shows they pumped $45.6 billion into cash funds in the past week, the largest since April 2020 when COVID-19 was spreading like wildfire.

The dollar too has almost clawed back its post-U.S. election fall while Europe's sluggish vaccination pace has sent the euro to the lowest since last November.

And the "value" stocks which were meant to be the big trade of 2021 are facing setbacks -- the Russell 2000 index of smaller U.S., shares has retreated 8% in the past week.

Some market reversals are down perhaps to month- and quarter-end rebalancing, but some are for real.

The Suez Canal blockade could take weeks to clear and what if the ship breaks? A prolonged shutdown of one of the world's busiest waterways would be a huge threat to global trade.

Higher oil and shipping costs could boost inflation, fears of which recently boosted U.S 10-year borrowing costs.

Some people remain optimistic though. A 2.1% rise in February UK retail sales was apparently driven by consumers buying outdoor furniture in the hope that easier coronavirus restrictions will allow garden gatherings from next week.

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Friday:

- German Ifo expectations for March

- Aviva has sold its Polish operations to Germany's Allianz for 2.5 billion euros ($2.94 billion) in cash,

- Coming up this afternoon: U.S. retail sales, inventories, core CPI

Small caps pullbackhttps://tmsnrt.rs/2P0ZNjS

(Reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan; editing by Sujata Rao)

