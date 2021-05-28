MORNING BID-Testing times

A look at the day ahead from Sujata Rao

The U.S. Fed's resolve to look through robust economic readings will be tested again on Friday with the release of the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) index.

Core PCE (excluding food and energy) is the Fed's preferred inflation measure and in the 12 months to March it rose 1.8%. A blowout April print could agitate markets again, especially after Thursday data showing weekly unemployment benefits claims at the lowest since March 2020.

It's taken Fed policymakers' repeated assurances to hold 10-year yields around 1.6% and of course big demand for Treasuries -- sales of 7-, 2- and 5-year notes went off with a swing this week. That has tempered the data impact and also offset a New York Times report that President Joe Biden will seek $6 trillion in spending for the 2022 fiscal year.

So, with Treasuries placid and the dollar near four-month lows, world stocks are headed for a second straight week of gains. Futures indicate firm European and Wall Street sessions. And Brent oil is up around 5% this week around $70 a barrel.

Elsewhere, the yuan hovers at three-year highs, up 1.7% this month; while regulators warned against "one-way bets", the second time in five days, official yuan rates set above the 6.4-per-dollar level, may imply yuan strength has the authorities' blessing for now.

In Europe, German yields are up a tad, tracking last night's Treasury moves but headed for a second week of declines, soothed by ECB officials' recent dovish chorus.

A Reuters interview with board member Isabel Schnabel shows the verbal intervention was in response to German borrowing costs rising faster than Overnight Index Swaps (OIS) on derivatives markets. That was seen as a sign investors were factoring in fewer ECB bond purchases .

And finally, we have seen the return of the "stonks"-- retail-driven rallies in "meme" stocks AMC and Gamestop have burned short-sellers. AMC shares jumped 35% on Thurday .

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Friday:

-Japanese unemployment rose and Tokyo consumer fell

-U.S. Senate Republicans unveiled a $928 billion infrastructure spending offer

-German chancellor Merkel, Italian PM Draghi, UN Secretary general Gutierrez speak at global solutions summit

-UK hosts G7 finance ministers’ virtual meeting

-Central bank meeting in Colombia

-US core PCE index

Jobless claimshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3hU300w

(Reporting by Sujata Rao; editing by Thyagaraju Adinarayan)

((sujata.rao@thomsonreuters.com ; +44 207 542 6176/020 7536 7473/44 7990567646))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.