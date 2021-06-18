MORNING BID-Taper tantrum's dress rehearsal

A look at the day ahead from Julien Ponthus

At least we know what to expect!

The Federal Reserve's hawkish turn on Wednesday provided global financial markets with a taste of what they might expect when the U.S. central bank actually announces the tapering of its massive bond-buying programme.

It's fair to say that price action across asset classes, already fading, was limited in comparison to the taper tantrum of 2013 -- particularly as Fed bond-buying will remain huge for some time yet -- but it still ticked a lot of boxes.

Government bond yields: check! The cost of borrowing rose, particularly for short term loans with the yield for the benchmark 2-year notes US2YT=RR jumping from 0.16% to about 0.21% at the time of writing.

In the grand scheme of things though, 1.51% for 10-year Treasury bonds US10YT=RR on Friday morning doesn't suggest fixed income markets are panicking about the slow end of stimulus just yet.

Dollar king: check! The dollar index =USD soared to more than two-month highs following the Fed meeting and is on course for its best week since last September.

With other major central banks showing no rush to tighten like the Bank of Japan or the European Central Bank, dollar bears will think twice before doubling down.

Commodity prices hit: check! Gold is set for its worst week since March 2020, while copper and oil, which are mostly traded in dollars, took a beating from the rising greenback.

Global stock markets now seem to have made their piece with the Fed projecting an initial interest rate hike in 2023 and possibly starting to reduce its monetary support in 2022.

While MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS slipped 0.1% futures for European stocks are flat and slightly positive for Wall Street.

U.S. data on Thursday showed growing factory activity and an easing in layoffs, keeping the hopes of a robust economy well alive.

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Friday:

- Spain's Acciona seeks $11.6 bln valuation with renewables IPO

- UK retail sales fell 1.4% between April and May

- Tesco's UK sales growth slows in latest quarter

-BOJ to launch new scheme for fighting climate change, keeps policy steady

-Japan's core consumer prices grew slightly to post their first rise in more than a year in May

- ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos at ECOFIN meeting

(Reporting by Julien Ponthus)

