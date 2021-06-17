MORNING BID-Talking about talking about the big T begins at the Fed

A look at the day ahead from Dhara Ranasinghe.

And just like that the U.S. Federal Reserve lit a fire under markets by suggesting it may well raise interest rates at a much faster pace than many believed.

Asian equities hit a three-week low, 10-year Treasury yields -- which jumped to almost 2-week highs after Thursday's Fed statement -- remain near those levels early in London US10YT=RR.

The dollar is sailing at near two-month highs versus major peers =USD, having posted its strongest single day gain in 15 months.

Fed officials on Wednesday pencilled in two potential rate hikes in 2023 - sooner than policymakers had previously projected - and Chair Jerome Powell edged closer to unveiling plans to taper the Fed's $120 billion a month of bond purchases.

Powell even described the two-day gathering as the "talking about talking about meeting," a glib reference to his protestations earlier this year that the Fed was not even "talking about talking about" tighter policy.

That hawkish shift is likely to resonate on Thursday -- European shares are expected to open lower, U.S. stock futures are in the red.

And watch the signals from other major economies too. The Bank of Japan may be able to start debating ways to phase out its extraordinary stimulus, says former central bank executive Eiji Maeda.

Australian job creation blew past expectations in May, a major upside surprise that will test policy makers' commitment to keeping rates at historic lows for another two years or more.

In corporate news, TikTok owner ByteDance's total revenue more than doubled last year to $34.3 billion but its net loss widened to $45 billion, according to a company memo.

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Thursday:

- Sources say China market regulator begins antitrust probe into ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing, as it pushes ahead with what could be the largest IPO in the United States this year

- NZ Q1 GDP rose 1.6%, beats all estimates

- ECB TLTRO allotment due

- China May new home prices up 0.6% m/m vs 0.6% in April

- ECB's Christine Lagarde, Fabio Panetta speak at Eurogroup meeting; ECB Board member Frank Elderson speaks at 1400 GMT; chief economist Philip Lane 1230 GMT

- U.S. jobless claims/Philly Fed

- SNB, Norges Bank meet

- Indonesia, Egypt, Ukraine, Turkey, Taiwan central banks

