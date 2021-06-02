MORNING BID-Springtime Waltz

A look at the day ahead from Saikat Chatterjee.

World stocks are holding near record highs hit overnight as strong U.S. manufacturing surveys and robust PMI readings in Europe lifted sentiment.

Investors, it appears, have reason enough to buy cyclical sectors like banks and energy over pandemic-favourites such as technology in a quiet start to a holiday-shortened week.

Of course, the calm may not last long with the all-important U.S. jobs report due on Friday. But for now U.S. stock futures are consolidating gains and European stocks have just opened higher.

Economists polled by Reuters predict payrolls likely increased by 664,000 jobs last month though the slowdown in hiring at factories could temper expectations for an acceleration in job growth.

Extending the optimistic data streak, Australia’s economy expanded by a real 1.8% in the three months to March, beating estimates. That puts the Antipodean economy in rare company with only five other countries boasting an economy that’s larger than pre-pandemic levels.

While the strong data elicited a familiar response from the bond and currency markets with sovereign yields subdued and the dollar struggling near 2021 lows, there are growing signs that inflationary pressures are gathering steam.

Deutsche Bank notes Tuesday's U.S. ISM data showed the prices paid measure, while slipping back slightly, is still the second highest reading for the measure since the 2008 global financial crisis.

There are also more signs of price pressures from the commodity markets -- brighter global growth prospects has lifted Brent crude prices to their highest levels since March.

In COVID news, Melbourne’s lockdown will be extended beyond the initial seven days announced last week while the UK recorded no COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday. The World Health Organization approved a COVID-19 vaccine made by Sinovac Biotech for emergency use listing, paving the way for a second Chinese shot to be used in poor countries.

And on the corporate front, Swiss contract drug manufacturer Lonza said a new production line in the Netherlands will produce ingredients for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine.

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Wednesday:

Data: German Retail Sales, UK mortgage approval and consumer credit data for April, Fed releases Beige Book.

Central bank speakers: ECB's Villeroy, Elderson. Fed’s Harker, Evans, Kaplan.

