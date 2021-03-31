MORNING BID-So long Q1, U.S. leads going into Q2

A look at the day ahead from Dhara Ranasinghe.

The first quarter draws to a close and what a quarter it's been: an 82 basis-point surge in U.S. Treasury yields on a stimulus boost the size of which few would have anticipated, a 25% oil price jump, amateurs taking on seasoned hedge funds and big banks taking big hits from trouble at hedge funds.

But having added some $2.6 trillion in value over the first three months, MSCI's global equity index is ending the quarter in a defensive mood. Asian stocks, outside Japan, are down 0.3%, the Nikkei shed 0.9% and futures point to a weak open for European bourses. Wall Street futures are flat.

The outlier is the dollar, riding at fresh one-year peaks against the yen and at multi-month highs versus other major currencies.

Its gains come as the United States races ahead of the rest in terms of vaccinations, economic growth and the sheer size of government spending. And U.S. President Joe Biden will outline later on Wednesday how he intends to pay for a $3-$4 trillion infrastructure plan.

That kind of spending will benefit the rest of the world too; the IMF will raise global growth forecasts for 2021 and 2022, Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Tuesday.

But the Biden plan, and the likelihood of more debt issuance, also explains this week's bond selloff that's taken 10-year Treasury yields towards 14-months highs at around 1.78%.

In UK markets, trading starts in food delivery company Deliveroo, whose shares will list at 390 pence each, valuing the company at 7.6 billion pounds ($10.5 billion). It's the biggest London IPO for a decade, yet its valuations lag continental peers Just Eat and Delivery Hero.

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Wednesday:

- Euro zone flash inflation data due; data on Tuesday showed German inflation topped ECB target in March.

- China's manufacturing expands at the quickest pace in three months in March.

- Britain's economy grows a stronger-than-expected 1.3% in Q4.

- Hitachi to buy U.S. software firm GlobalLogic Inc for $9.6 billion.

- Germany to limit the use of AstraZeneca AZN.L COVID-19 vaccine to people aged 60 and above

- OPEC+ oil producing group is concerned that uncertainties may impact the recovery in oil demand

- Gold set for worst quarter since 2016.

- U.S. ADP national unemployment, Chicago PMI data due.

- Sweden's H&M swings to Q1 loss

Year-to-date market performancehttps://tmsnrt.rs/31AGgcG

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Sujata Rao)

