MORNING BID-Rising jobless numbers up pressure on policymakers

A look at the day ahead from EMEA deputy markets editor Sujata Rao. The views expressed are her own.

LONDON, April 16 (Reuters) - Is this unwillingness to build much further on the rally of recent weeks, or are we about to see the start of another leg of losses? Unclear, but there is a tentative air to this market. What markets cannot ignore is the constantly worsening economic data, plus signs that COVID-19 won't go away soon, even if some countries are mulling easing lockdowns.

Still, markets appear to have seized on the latter - after last night's Wall Street slide and earlier falls across Asia, U.S. equity futures are higher and European shares are up 1%. Even shares in travel and leisure firms such as Cineworld and Carnival have bounced around 2%.

For instance, Volkswagen said factories producing cars in Germany and Slovakia will resume production from April 20, with other locations reopening from April 27 onwards. Governors of about 20 U.S. states also may start reopening their economies by May 1, while Germany hopes to open schools and some retailers starting May 4.

The dollar has ceded most early gains, while yields on Treasuries and Bunds have inched higher. Here's another bright spot -- Taiwan Semiconductor's first-quarter net profit almost doubled, thanks to strong demand for faster chips – shares are up 1.4%.

But there's no escaping the fallout. After dire International Monetary Fund forecasts, markets expect China to report on Friday that first-quarter gross domestic product contracted for the first time on record. We also saw yesterday an 8.7% plunge in U.S. March retail sales, manufacturing output dropping the most in over 74 years and April manufacturing in New York state at the lowest ever.

Today, U.S. weekly jobless claims should show a rise of some 5 million, according to a Reuters poll. We also get the Philly Fed business conditions index and results from Bank of New York, BlackRock, BNY Mellon and a couple of U.S. airlines.

Bank shares led Wall Street's fall last night, as big U.S. lenders set aside billions of dollars to prepare for loan defaults, while Bank of America and Citigroup reported plunging first-quarter profits. Retailer J.C. Penney is reportedly exploring filing for bankruptcy, no doubt the first of many in the sector. All that sent U.S. two-year Treasury yields below 0.2% for the first time in three years.

In Europe, Italy worries are back with a vengeance, with 10-year bond yields back above levels touched before the European Central Bank's emergency bond-buying programme. Yields have eased today ahead of a videoconference of EU finance Ministers but Italy's premia over Germany are firmly above 230 basis points.

Also worryingly, Italy's ruling parties are squabbling over using European Union bailout funds. They fear that would weaken the coalition, hampering efforts to deal with the virus.

On Europe's corporate front, there are some not-too-bad headlines for a change:: Germany's Zalando ZALG.DE expressed optimism for the second quarter, EasyJet EZJ.L says it can survive a lengthy fleet grounding. In health care, BioMérieux and Draegerwerk have seen exceptional order spikes due to corona demand.

Chocolate maker Barry Callebaut BARN.S has tapped a 1 billion-euro revolving credit facility to beat the cash crunch.

Other earnings: Schroders sees first-quarter assets fall from record highs and Ashmore assets plunge due to selloff in emerging markets.

Emerging markets remain stuck in reverse -- MSCI's EM currency index is down 0.3%, with the yuan slipping to its weakest in more than a week. South Africa's rand was 0.2% lower after the IMF's forecast of a 5.8% economic contraction and interest rates falling to record lows.

Other news: the Philippines bank cut interest rate by 50 basis points in an off-cycle move. India's merchandise exports in March shrank by more than a third from a year ago. Fitch cut Mexico's rating to one notch above junk on fears of "severe recession".

+++ MARKET DATA DIARY ++++ China house prices March Australia jobless March UK BRC retail sales March German final inflation Russian inflation March Bank of Canada meeting 1400 G Fed Beige Book for economic conditions 1800 G Spanish bond auction US housing starts March US weekly jobless claims Philly Fed index April European earnings: LVMH, Dior, L’Oreal, Accor US earnings – BlackRock, BNY Mellon, Blackstone, Honeywell, Delta Airlines,

