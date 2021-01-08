MORNING BID-Riding on the reflation train

A look at the day ahead from Saikat Chatterjee.

Markets have firmly climbed on the reflation trade bandwagon with the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield popping to a new 10-month high at 1.10%. The widely watched spread between the 10- and 2-year yield widened to a July 2017 high at 97 bps.

Investors are focusing on the prospects of more stimulus from the incoming Biden administration after the Democrats won control of the Senate this week.

While rising bond yields translate directly into higher borrowing costs potentially hurting a global economy struggling to shake off the ravages of the coronavirus pandemic, stock markets are conveniently ignoring that fact for now.

World stocks are poised to close in the black in the first week of 2021. Benchmark U.S. indices closed more than 1% up apiece overnight while European stock futures are signalling a higher start.

More evidence of the damage to the global economy will be out later today with monthly jobs data expected to show the U.S. economy likely created the fewest jobs in seven months.

The secular rise in U.S. Treasury yields across the board reverberated across broader markets, spurring traders to unwind their long bets on the euro with the euro/dollar nursing losses after a 0.5% drop overnight. Even the Chinese yuan, which has been on a rampage this week, steadied.

Elsewhere, speculator’s dream, Bitcoin took a breather after smashing through $40,000 for the first time. The world’s most popular digital currency has doubled its value in less than a month after crossing the $20,000 milestone on Dec. 16.

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Friday:

- Credit Suisse forecasts Q4 loss, shares seen taking a hit

- Semi conductor stocks are seen rising after Samsung's upbeat chip outlook

- December U.S. payrolls data

- Germany industrial production data

- UK December Halifax house prices

- European November unemployment data

US spreadhttps://tmsnrt.rs/39ccNcj

(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.