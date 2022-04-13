MORNING BID-Peak hawkishness?

A look at the day ahead in markets from Saikat Chatterjee.

Hopes raised by latest U.S. CPI numbers that surging inflation may finally be peaking appear to have finally halted a rout in bond markets, meaning even hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve's James Bullard have not caused a stir.

And note that while New Zealand's central bank just hiked interest rates by a hefty 50 basis points in its biggest hike in over two decades, it tempered its hawkish stance by keeping its previous forecast for rates to peak around 3.35% by-end 2023.

So, that's kept the kiwi dollar from rallying sharply.

The dollar's march higher too has stalled and yields on 10-year U.S. Treasury notes are holding below 3-year highs.

Even mixed Chinese trade data with imports unexpectedly declining in March failed to dent broader sentiment with an Asian stock market gauge up more than 1%, while U.S. stock index futures are pointing higher.

European stock index futures are struggling to advance meaningfully after Russian President Vladimir Putin said that on-and-off peace negotiations with Ukraine "have again returned to a dead-end situation for us." This also weighed on the euro.

Oil consolidated gains after a hefty overnight rally with Brent crude futures settling comfortably above the $105 barrel, pushing inflation expectations higher across the board. Expected inflation in Germany via breakeven rates have jumped above 6%, the highest since data going back to 2009. DE2YIL=RR

In geopolitics, U.S. President Joe Biden said for the first time that Moscow's invasion of Ukraine amounts to genocide. His public approval ratings declined to 41% according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll.

Closer to home, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologised but defied calls to resign after being fined for breaking coronavirus lockdown rules by attending a gathering in his office to celebrate his birthday.

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Wednesday:

- UK inflation jumps to 30-year high of 7.0% in March

- Data corner: US PPI

- Bank of Canada interest rate decision

- Earnings: JP Morgan, Blackrock

- Benetton team working on premium of around 30% to buy out Atlantia

- OPEC cuts 2022 world oil demand forecast due to Ukraine war

