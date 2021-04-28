MORNING BID-Optimism in the air

A look at the day ahead from Saikat Chatterjee

It's a packed day with U.S. President Joe Biden's first speech to both houses of Congress, the Federal Reserve set to conclude a two-day meeting and a slew of first-quarter earnings.

Biden's speech is in focus with his "Build Back Better" agenda broadly popular with voters. He plans to outline another crowd-friendly idea - putting $1.5 trillion toward childcare and college education, and taxing wealthy Americans to pay for it, on top of a $2 trillion jobs-and-infrastructure plan.

With more stimulus in the works, inflation expectations, measured by the break-even inflation rate calculated from U.S. inflation-linked bonds, rose above 2.40% on Tuesday, the highest level since 2013.

Nominal ten-year U.S. Treasury yields also popped above 1.60% US10YT=RR, a one-week high after tepid bond auction results.

That's pushed the dollar broadly higher against rivals, stalling the euro's rise above $1.21 EUR=EBS.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is expected to reaffirm that easy monetary policy will remain in place for a prolonged period and dismiss any suggestions of tapering bond purchases. Indeed, money markets signal no meaningful change in U.S. interest rates until the second half of 2022.

The combination of more stimulus hopes and easy policy is spilling over to commodities with Brent crude prices approaching $67 per barrel LCOc1.

Optimism is also reflected in European markets thanks to upbeat earnings and Germany lifting its GDP growth forecasts on Tuesday. European stocks have opened higher and U.S. stock futures are also edging up.

Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE swung to better-than-expected net profit in the first quarter of 2021, as strength at the investment bank helped offset the headwinds of an ongoing restructuring programme and the coronavirus pandemic.

Swedish bank SEB SEBa.ST also reported a better-than-expected net profit for the first quarter and Danske Bank DANSKE.CO reported first-quarter profit above expectations and kept its full-year forecasts.

Earnings at European companies in the first quarter of 2021 are expected to surge 71.3% from a year earlier, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Wednesday:

- U.S. Fed decision and Fed Chair Jerome Powell press conference

- U.S. earnings: Apple, Facebook, Qualcomm, Boeing

- U.S. wholesale inventories data

- Positive updates from Puma, Carlsberg

- Sainbury's suffers from extra lockdown costs

