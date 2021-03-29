MORNING BID-Nomura, Credit Suisse woes vs Suez Canal trade relief

A look at the day ahead from Julien Ponthus

Nomura Holdings 8604.T and Credit Suisse CSGN.S flagging major losses this morning no doubt trumps relief felt by the partial re-floating of a massive container ship blocking the Suez Canal.

Nomura and Credit Suisse warned they were facing significant losses after a U.S. hedge fund, named by sources as Archegos Capital, defaulted on margin calls.

A fire sale of stocks on Friday caused big drops in the share prices of a number of companies linked to Archegos, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The messy unwinding of large blocks held by Archegos is proving to be a real time stress test for Wall Street.

U.S. futures are 0.5% and 1% in the red with many investors fearing they haven't heard the last of the ripples. Euro zone banking stocks are down 0.7% at the open, Credit Suisse shares fell over 7% and Nomura lost a whopping 16%.

Friday's market price action was spectacular with shares in Viacom CBS VIAC.O, Discovery DISCA.O losing a quarter of their value.

Overall though, the Archegos sensation hasn't rocked the session in the East with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS currently flat.

European stocks .STOXX meanwhile have opened 0.2% higher, not far off the February 2020 record high of 433.90 points.

The prospects of the Suez Canal soon being open for business has brought some relief, with oil prices easing and energy markets cautious ahead of an OPEC meeting this week.

Closely-watched yields on U.S. 10-year notes US10YT=TWEB also ticked down to just below 1.64%, holding below a recent 13-month high at around 1.75%.

Investors wary of U.S. inflation will be on the lookout for details from President Joe Biden on his infrastructure spending plans this week, which could supercharge an already accelerating U.S. recovery.

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Monday:

- Credit Suisse warns of 'significant' losses from exiting hedge fund positions

- Nomura flags $2 bln loss, cancels bond issue; shares plummet

- Deliveroo sees investors demand exceeding the full deal size

- Euro Zone Business Climate for March due

(Reporting by Julien Ponthus; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

