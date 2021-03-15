MORNING BID-No twist, no shout

A look at the day ahead from Julien Ponthus

A week packed with central bank action lies ahead -- the U.S. Fed, the Bank of Japan, the Bank of England, Norges Bank as well as those in Turkey, Brazil and Russia hold policy meetings.

As anticipation builds, especially for the Fed's Wednesday outing, ten-year U.S. Treasury yields are within kissing distance of 13-month highs of 1.642% reached on Friday and the dollar is ticking higher.

The 10-year yield has just had a seven week rising streak -- the longest since 2009 and while that hasn't unleashed the stock market mayhem many had feared, rate-sensitive tech shares have certainly felt the heat.

So on Monday, Nasdaq futures are trading in the red, while European indexes as well as the U.S. Dow Jones look set to open firmer. The Nasdaq is up 0.4% year-to-date, while the "old economy" Dow Jones has gained over 7%.

And it is unlikely, as some had speculated, we will see Fed action to curb yields through an "Operation Twist" in which the central bank accelerates bond-buying at a certain part of the curve.

The BOE on Thursday could signal upping its bond buying from May while messages from the BOJ on yield-curve control will be key on Friday.

What's clear is that inflation and growth will be picking up in coming months as base effects from the year-ago economic slump kick in; we had a taste of that today from China where industrial output rose 35.1% in the first two months from a year earlier and retail sales jumped 33.8%.

Asking prices for UK homes also rose by 0.8% in the four weeks to March 6, data from Rightmove just showed.

Meanwhile, fund raising continues unabated, with eye-watering valuations -- digital payments company Stripe raised $600 million in a funding round, valuing it at $95 billion, the most valuable private company on Silicon Valley.

And Deliveroo is marketing what could be the biggest London listing in more than seven years, with plans to sell around 1 billion pounds of new shares in its upcoming IPO.

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Monday: -Eurozone finance ministers meet -Sweden cbank governor Ingves speaks -U.S. Treasury 6-mth and 3 month auctions -U.S. TIC data -U.S. retail sales/industrial output Feb

