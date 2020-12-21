MORNING BID-New strain pain

A look at the day ahead from Danilo Masoni.

A new COVID-19 strain, said to be up to 70% more transmissible than the original, has led several countries to shut their borders with the UK. And the lack of tangible progress in Brexit talks, ahead of a Dec. 31 deadline has put markets back into a state of angst.

That means there's little comfort from a U.S. congressional deal on a $900 billion relief bill as focus has turned back to the economic damage caused by tougher lockdown measures and the possibility of tariffs on nearly $1 trillion worth of trade flows between the UK and Europe.

Sterling is at the forefront of selling pressure, set for its biggest one-day drop since September. European stocks index futures are down more than 1.5%, while safe-haven demand is supporting the dollar and lifting gold back to a six-week high.

U.S. stock futures steadied, however, helped by the stimulus deal which will be likely voted on today. But Treasury yields are down in response to the gloomy headlines and the gap between two- and 10-year yields, which widened on Friday to near two-year highs in anticipation of the stimulus package, has narrowed a touch.

Monday also marks the much anticipated entrance of Tesla into the S&P500 index. To make space for Telsa, which is up 720% so far this year and trades at an astonishing 165 times forward earnings, passive funds will need to sell an estimated $80 bln worth of other stocks.

Meantime M&A continues apace. Lockheed Martin will to buy U.S. rocket engine maker Aerojet Rocketdyne for $4.4 billion, while a private-equity firm Thoma Bravo has reportedly inked a $9.6 billion deal to buy software firm provider RealPage.

(Reporting by Danilo Masoni)

((Danilo.Masoni@TR.com; +39-02-66129734; Reuters Messaging: danilo.masoni.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; On Twitter https://twitter.com/damasoni))

