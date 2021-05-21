MORNING BID-Move over bitcoin, time for some flash PMI

A look at the day ahead from Dhara Ranasinghe.

Markets should shift attention from the wild ride in digital currencies on Friday to the first snapshot of how business activity is holding up in May across major economies.

The flash purchasing managers' index (PMI) are due out from the United States, Britain and the euro area and should show economic activity holding comfortably above the 50-mark that divides expansion from contraction.

Against concern that inflation is rearing its head, the prices paid component of the PMIs could get particular attention.

Thursday's weaker-than-expected U.S. business activity reading from the Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank has taken the edge off inflation jitters for now.

Wall Street rebounded after a three-day slide, Asian shares too perked up. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.8% .N225, European stock markets are expected to open higher, U.S. equity futures are positive.

Bitcoin is down 3% in early London trade as a recovery from Wednesday's crash lost momentum. The cryptocurrency plunged to as low as $30,066 on worries over tighter regulation in China BTC=BTSP.

U.S. Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell turned up the heat on cryptocurrencies on Thursday, saying they pose risks to financial stability

Bitcoin is down 14% this week, nursing a second week of heavy losses -- it shed 20% last week.

Oil was also set to end the week with heavy losses.

Brent crude and U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures, up slightly on Friday, are down nearly 5% and on track to post their biggest weekly loss since March after Iran's president said the United States was ready to lift sanctions on the oil, banking and shipping sectors.

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Friday:

- Japan's core consumer prices fell for the ninth straight month in April

- UK retail sales jump 9.2% in April as non-essential shops reopened after lockdowns , their biggest jump since a previous reopening in June.

- Euro zone fin mins meet in Portugal

- ECB chief Christine Lagarde to speak

- Moody's reviews Greece, Fitch reviews South Africa

- Federal Reserve speakers : San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly; Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic and Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin

- US existing home sales

- US earnings: Foot Locker, Deere and Co.

- European earnings: Richemont, Close Brothers

Composite PMIs: the world at a glancehttps://tmsnrt.rs/3eIdDBI

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe)

((Dhara.Ranasinghe@thomsonreuters.com; +442075422684;))

