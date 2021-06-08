MORNING BID-More fragile than we thought?

A look at the day ahead from Tommy Wilkes.

Signs the global economic recovery may be more fragile than recently thought unnerved investors slightly on Tuesday, with markets mostly trading sideaways ahead of big data releases and the European Central Bank meeting later this week.

Oil prices, which have surged in recent months as a barometer for returning global demand following pandemic-induced downturns, fell from two-year highs after data showed China's oil imports fell in May.

German industrial production numbers for April also declined.

There was the weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data on Friday too, which came in below expectations -- although that initially boosted markets as it suggested Federal Reserve tapering of asset purchases won't happen so soon.

Stock markets were mixed and were likely in a holding pattern ahead of Thursday, when the ECB meets and crucial U.S. inflation data is published.

Whether the rally in share prices this year can continue will hinge it part on whether inflation proves more than a short-term phenomenon as most central bank policymakers currently believe.

Currency markets were little moved, with the dollar finding some support against the euro before the ECB meeting.

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Tuesday:

- Final euro zone jobs/GDP/Zew

- BOE outgoing chief economist Andy Haldane speaks 1300 GMT

- German industrial output/ZEW

- Economic forum in Spain

- Chile central bank meeting

- U.S. trade balance April

- U.S. NFIB business optimism/JOLTS job openings

- Auctions: US 3 yr notes; German 7 yr bund; UK 50-yr gilt

- Earnings: Gamestop

(Tommy Wilkes)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.