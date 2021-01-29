MORNING BID-Month-end blues on markets

A look at the day ahead from Tommy Wilkes.

The battle between an army of retail traders on one side and hedge funds betting against companies on the other is quickly wiping out stock market gains for 2021. The S&P 500 is 0.5% off tipping into the red for the year

European equities have opened weaker and Wall Street seems poised to do so as well after Asian stocks posted their steepest weekly loss in months. The risk-off mood is keeping the dollar firm while risk-sensitive currencies are down.

Apart from wild share price swings, investors are also concerned about flagging COVID-19 vaccination campaigns. An increasingly ugly spat between the European Union and drugmakers over how best to direct vaccine supplies is showing just how complex the global vaccine rollout is proving.

Furthermore, global economic data is starting to look a lot less rosy. The U.S. economy contracted last year at its sharpest pace since World War Two. German fourth-quarter GDP, due later, is forecast to show a year-on-year drop of 4%.

It all adds up to a much more gloomy end to January than the euphoria at the start of the month when a strong asset price rally was anticipated.

There is no sign moreover that small-time traders' assault on hedge funds' short positions is over -- online brokerage Robinhood said some of the trading curbs slapped on Thursday, will soon be lifted.

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Friday:

Japan's industrial output extended declines in December

-German jobless/flash GDP Q4;

-UK Nationwide house prices

-Colombia central bank policy rate decision

-U.S. core PCE/Chicago PMI/University of Michigan sentiment index

-U.S. corporate events: Caterpillar Chevron, Colgate Palmolive, Eli-Lilly, Honeywell,

-Sweden's Ericsson Q4 earnings beat estimates benefiting from 5G equipment sales and the ban of China's Huawei in some countries; Spanish Caixabank's Q4 net profit rose 49% from the same period in 2019; BBVA plans a 10% share buy-back, dividend pay-out in 2021.

(Reporting by Tommy Wilkes)

