MORNING BID-Markets ride over Trump bump

LONDON, Dec 23 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead from Tommy Wilkes.

U.S. President Donald Trump has thrown a small spanner in the works for markets riding, once again, near record highs.

His threat late on Tuesday to not sign an $892 billion coronavirus relief bill because he wants bigger stimulus checks could disrupt the passing of a hard-fought package markets had already priced in.

That, together with the clock ticking down on an elusive Brexit trade deal between the European Union and Britain and a new jump in COVID-19 cases globally has ruffled investors, although not by much.

The signs on Wednesday in holiday-thinned markets were that most traders are taking the news in their stride, with European shares mostly opening higher.

World stocks rose 0.2%, powered by gains in Asia, and are just 1% off record highs.

Wall Street initially dropped sharply after news of Trump's unease with the stimulus scheme, but futures now point to a small rise at the open -- a sign again of markets' resilience as investor optimism looks beyond short-term bumps in the road.

The dollar, which is headed for a 6% drop in 2020, slipped as the euro rose back towards $1.22.

The dollar was also pulled lower by a rise in the pound on the possibility of Britain and the European Union striking a trade deal on Wednesday.

In corporate news, there was more electric vehicle mania overnight. LG Electronics shares surged 30% after the South Korean group and automotive supplier Magna announced the launch of a $1 billion joint venture that will make key components for electric cars.

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Wednesday:

-US monthly private consumption data for November

-Preliminary US core capex data for November

-Bank of Thailand kept interest rates steady

U.S. dollarhttps://tmsnrt.rs/2WHbQTE

(Reporting by Tommy Wilkes)

((thomas.wilkes@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.