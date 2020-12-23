MORNING BID-Markets ride over Trump bump
LONDON, Dec 23 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead from Tommy Wilkes.
U.S. President Donald Trump has thrown a small spanner in the works for markets riding, once again, near record highs.
His threat late on Tuesday to not sign an $892 billion coronavirus relief bill because he wants bigger stimulus checks could disrupt the passing of a hard-fought package markets had already priced in.
That, together with the clock ticking down on an elusive Brexit trade deal between the European Union and Britain and a new jump in COVID-19 cases globally has ruffled investors, although not by much.
The signs on Wednesday in holiday-thinned markets were that most traders are taking the news in their stride, with European shares mostly opening higher.
World stocks rose 0.2%, powered by gains in Asia, and are just 1% off record highs.
Wall Street initially dropped sharply after news of Trump's unease with the stimulus scheme, but futures now point to a small rise at the open -- a sign again of markets' resilience as investor optimism looks beyond short-term bumps in the road.
The dollar, which is headed for a 6% drop in 2020, slipped as the euro rose back towards $1.22.
The dollar was also pulled lower by a rise in the pound on the possibility of Britain and the European Union striking a trade deal on Wednesday.
In corporate news, there was more electric vehicle mania overnight. LG Electronics shares surged 30% after the South Korean group and automotive supplier Magna announced the launch of a $1 billion joint venture that will make key components for electric cars.
Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Wednesday:
-US monthly private consumption data for November
-Preliminary US core capex data for November
-Bank of Thailand kept interest rates steady
U.S. dollarhttps://tmsnrt.rs/2WHbQTE
(Reporting by Tommy Wilkes)
((thomas.wilkes@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest US Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Aphria, Tilray in deal to become world's biggest cannabis company - Bloomberg News
- Thiel-backed Bridgetown mulls merger with Indonesia's PT Tokopedia - Bloomberg News
- US STOCKS-Nasdaq ends at record high on stimulus bets, Apple boost
- Shares of detergent maker Blue Moon set to open up 16.4% in Hong Kong debut