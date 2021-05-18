MORNING BID-Market looks on the bright side

A look at the day ahead from Sujata Rao

Risk-on, risk-off. The pendulum today is swinging towards the former after the VIX volatility gauge closed under 20, the dollar index is at six-day lows and strong gains across Asian stock markets set the stage for brighter sessions in Europe and the United States.

Markets seem inclined to focus on the positives today -- Japanese stock markets focused on solid earnings to rise as much as 2.2%, despite data showing Q1 economic growth declined an annualised 5.1% and chip shortages crimped export growth.

They are also disregarding inflation fears for now -- a survey for New York state, the Empire State, showed a "prices-paid" index at record 83.5, adding to signs that inflation expectations among consumers and businesses are on the rise.

They are looking past comments by the Dallas Fed's hawkish Robert Kaplan who argued it would be "healthy" to start discussing the timing of a stimulus taper. Instead they appear to have been placated by Vice-Chair Richard Clarida, who pointed to the weak April jobs report as proof of the slack in the economy.

The selloff on euro zone bond markets too has calmed and the wait is on for the "flash", or first-estimate GDP reading that is predicted to show the economy shrinking 1.8% year-on-year.

On the companies front, the fag end of the earnings season brought some bad news from Vodafone which missed Q1 earnings expectations. Real estate firm Land Securities too saw full-year losses widen by over 500 million pounds as the pandemic battered its London office portfolio.

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Tuesday:

-Britain's unemployment rate fell again to 4.8% in Q1 despite lockdowns and hiring rose further in April

-Euro zone employment, flash Q1 GDP

-BoE senior regulator Sarah Breeden speaks

-Fed minutes 1800 GMT

-Auctions: UK 20Y, US 12-mth t-bills

-Federal Reserve speakers: Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic and Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan 1500 GMT

-U.S. earnings: Macy's, Wal-Mart, Home Depot, Baidu

Consumer inflation expectationshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3eOwtHo

(Reporting by Sujata Rao; editing by Thyagaraju Adinarayan)

((sujata.rao@thomsonreuters.com ; +44 207 542 6176/020 7536 7473/44 7990567646))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.