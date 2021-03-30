MORNING BID- Looking past Archegos

March 30 - A look at the day ahead from Danilo Masoni.

Risk-on sentiment is timidly reappearing as hopes grow that the Archegos fiasco will just spoil quarterly results at a few big banks without inflicting any systemic global damage.

And with the policy backdrop supportive of a recovery from the Covid-19 downturn, bond yields have regained momentum and Germany's DAX equity index looks set for another new historic peak at the open, extending its record-breaking run.

Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields, back above 1.75%, have just set a 14-month high.

U.S. equity futures are subdued however. As President Joe Biden readies a multi-trillion dollar infrastructure bill and higher Treasury yields lift the dollar to four-month highs, investors are booking profits off pricey tech stocks.

The search is on instead for plays better geared to economic recovery.

On the Archegos front, pressure eased a tad off Nomura shares which had on Monday endured a 16% drop, while in Europe, eyes are on Credit Suisse following a fall of nearly 14%. Both have warned of major losses from lending to Archego for derivatives trades.

Investors will wait to see if the events could scupper a planned one billion Swiss franc ($1.08 billion) share buyback this year by Credit Suisse.

Elsewhere in corporate news, a deeply discounted cash call is set to hit tower company Cellnex.

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Tuesday:

Japanese retail sales fell for the third straight month in February as households kept a lid on expenditure

BOJ Governor offered a cautiously optimistic view of the economy, saying global and Japanese growth are picking up thanks to aggressive stimulus measures

The Federal Reserve is "a long way from raising interest rates at this point," Fed Governor Christopher Waller said

Britain's Royal Mail RMG.L to pay a one-off dividend for the year ending March: Imperial Brands maintained its full-year adjusted profit growth forecast

German flying taxi startup Lilium to float on U.S. markets via a reverse merger with blank-cheque firm Qell Acquisition Corp, valuing the combined company at $3.3 billion

Fed Deputy chair for supervision, Randall Quarles is to speak.

Swedish National Bank Stefan Ingves Speaks 1500 GMT

New York Fed President John Williams 1800 GMT.

Emerging markets: Chile central bank meets

German prelim CPI

US consumer confidence

