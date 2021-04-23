MORNING BID-It's time to talk about tax

A look at the day ahead from Tommy Wilkes.

United States' President Joe Biden's reported plan to hike taxes on capital gains has rattled markets. U.S. stocks plunged on Thursday, ending down nearly 1% after earlier trading higher. Cyptocurrencies sold off sharply too as traders sitting on massive gains from their run-up in prices fretted about having to hand over more to the taxman.

The Biden administration was reported to be seeking an increase in the capital gains tax to near 40% for wealthy individuals, almost double the current rate.

While Asian and European shares look to have shrugged off the tax move, investors worry Biden's plan may be the first shot across the bows as authorities globally look to raise revenues to pay back the massive debts accrued in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Asset owners resisting higher taxes may struggle to make their case, given they have benefited so enormously from the huge increase in prices of nearly everything the past year.

Still, the slip in stocks must be seen in the context of a big rally in shares in recent weeks. European shares opened a touch lower, U.S. stock futures were steady.

There were no fireworks at Thursday's European Central Bank meeting and as investors wait for the Federal Reserve's meeting next week to gauge where central banks go next, the focus on Friday will be flash purchasing managers' index numbers.

Investors will see how business sentiment is holding up in April in the euro zone, United States and Britain. The estimates are largely for a further improvement as COVID-19 vaccination campaigns and the easing of lockdowns boosts the recovery.

In the corporate world, Mercedes-Benz car maker Daimler AG on Friday raised its profit outlook for 2021, but warned that the global semiconductor chip shortage could impact second-quarter sales. French luxury goods group LVMH will increase its stake in fashion company Tod's to 10%.

After a rout, Bitcoin's BTC=BTSP held below the $50,000 level after falling to $48,338.37, its lowest level in nearly seven week. Ethereum ETH= plunged nearly 12% before trimming losses, and was last down about 7% at $2,240.65.

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Friday:

- Russia's central bank meets

- Japan March core CPI falls 0.1% yr/yr, matching f'cast

- UK retail sales jump 5.4% in March, beat f'cast

- U.S. earnings: Schlumberger, Honeywell, American Express, Kimberley Clark

- European earnings: Remy Cointreau, Daimler, Schindler. LafargeHolcim

