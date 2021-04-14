MORNING BID-Ignore inflation and keep buying

A look at the day ahead from Saikat Chatterjee.

That seems to be the mantra in markets as world stocks hit a record high overnight even as data showed U.S. consumer prices rose by the most in more than 8-1/2 years in March at 2.6%.

With bond markets taking the inflation data in their stride, most Asian shares followed Wall Street higher. European stock markets are opening higher and U.S stock futures are consolidating gains following record highs for the S&P and Nasdaq indexes.

Calls to halt Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine rollout meanwhile do not appear to be weighing on stocks.

A solid U.S. bond auction meanwhile fuelled a drop in Treasury yields, with a $24 billion of 30-year bonds sold at an above-average bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand.

The question dogging bond markets now is whether benchmark 10-year Treasury yields can break below 1.6% US10YT=RR, which would signal that sentiment is turning after yields hit a 14-month high of 1.776% in March 30 on bets that massive fiscal stimulus would stoke inflationary concerns.

Softer yields also helped global stocks reclaim the $90 trillion market capitalisation crown with gains led by mega-cap technology stocks. Bitcoin also hit a record high nearing the $65,000 mark.

The dollar declined broadly with the greenback looking particularly vulnerable against the yen and the euro, which looks set to reclaim an early March high above $1.20 EUR=EBS.

Red-hot copper prices meanwhile could receive a further boost from Goldman Sachs, which is forecasting copper at $15,000 by mid-decade. It predicts demand to grow 600% by 2030.

Elsewhere, Singapore and New Zealand’s policymakers kept their policy settings in neutral at their respective policy meetings.

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Wednesday:

- LVMH shares seen rising as much as 5% after like for like sales growth smashed expectations.

- Archegos Capital related share selling eyed after Credit Suisse put large share blocks of Discovery Inc and iQIYI Inc on the market.

- Fed Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak later in the day at the Economic Club of Washington.

- U.S. Q1 earnings: JP Morgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs,

- Fed Beige Book due out.

- Eurozone Industrial production data February.

- ECB President Christine Lagarde to speak.

global market caphttps://tmsnrt.rs/2OKqgBQ

(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

((saikat.chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com; +44-20-7542-1713; Reuters Messaging: saikat.chatterjee.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.