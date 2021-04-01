MORNING BID-Hopefully not the cruelest month

There will be no edition of the Morning Bid on April 2 and April 5 due to UK public holidays

A look at the day ahead from Sujata Rao

April is said to be the cruelest month so investors in global equities, emerging from the worst quarter in a year, will be hoping the adage doesn't hold true for them. Indeed, last April, world stocks gained over 10% after March mayhem.

In any case, they are starting off on a firmer footing, bolstered by a strong close on Wall Street (U.S. stocks actually enjoyed a robust Q1 too), President Joe Biden's $2 trillion infrastructure spending proposal and upbeat factory surveys from Asia on Thursday. European shares are higher.

Signs are the U.S. and Chinese recovery will bolster the world economy -- Wednesday data showed U.S. private employers boosted hiring in March as more Americans were vaccinated against COVID-19. Data due on Friday (when many markets are closed) are expected to show 647,000 jobs added in March, adding to February's 379,000 rise.

So will Treasury yields spoil the party? Ten-year yields US10YT=RR rose 80 basis points in Q1,their largest quarterly rise since end-2016. The Fed has pledged to keep rates near zero for some time; markets price a 25 basis-point rate hike in December 2022.

Things are going less well in Europe with France entering another month-long lockdown. The euro is near five-month lows, German yields rose 30 bps in Q1 but have since eased.

The much-needed EU recovery fund has meanwhile hit roadblocks, with a German constitutional court looking into new legal challenges against the plan.

Elsewhere, oil prices are up almost $1 on expectations the OPEC+ producers group would keep production curbs in place.

And for all the companies hit by chip shortages, there was good news as Taiwan's TSMC announced plans for a $100 billion investment to increase capacity. It comes days after Intel Corp announced a $20 billion expansion plan.

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Thursday:

- UK retailer Next reported a halving in annual pretax profit but forecast a bounceback . French food services group Sodexo beat first-half profit margin and expects second-half revenue to expand

- German retail sales up 1.2% m/m in February

- Final PMIs everywhere due out.

- Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker speaks 1700; Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan 2205

- Weekly U.S. jobless claims, ISM manufacturing data due out

- On FRIDAY, U.S. non-farm payrolls is due out.

U.S. nonfarm payrollshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3d3Py6k

