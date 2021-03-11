MORNING BID-Hey ECB, pump up the volume

A look at the day ahead from Dhara Ranasinghe. Today's main event is the European Central Bank's policy meeting which comes against the backdrop of rising bond yields.

But while ECB officials have expressed concern over the rise in government borrowing costs, recent data shows bond buys in the ECB's 1.85 trillion euro emergency asset purchase programme have actually slowed. So, pressure is on the ECB to show its commitment to keeping yields in check by pumping up its money-printing volumes.

Disappointment could encourage markets to chase yields higher.

Ahead of that meeting, German Bund yields are holding below recent highs while the euro is steady around $1.19 and European stocks are tipped to open higher.

Globally, stock markets globally were on firmer ground after U.S. data on Wednesday calmed worries about inflation and lifted the Dow Jones equity index to a record close.

That relief is being felt across the risk asset spectrum, with South Africa's rand and the Turkish lira firming. South Korean shares posted their biggest jump in two weeks.

Latest U.S. inflation numbers could also bode well for a sale of 30-year Treasuries later in the day. An auction of 10-year bonds on Wednesday did not go as bad as feared.

Elsewhere, BP's trading arm made nearly $4 billion in 2020, according to a copy of an internal BP presentation seen by Reuters, almost equalling the record trading profit in 2019 despite the collapse in oil demand caused by the pandemic.

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Thursday:

- ECB statement expected at 1245 GMT; followed by press conference at 1330 GMT

- Corporate news: Rolls Royce posts worse than expected loss in 2020; WPP, the world's biggest advertising company, relaunching buybacks; British supermarket group Morrisons reported a halving in annual profit; Ireland's AerCap finalised a $30 billion deal to buy the leasing business of General Electric.

- Serbia, Peru central banks meet

- Taiwan central bank governor says U.S. may label the island a currency manipulator.

- Japan sale of 20-yr bonds goes well

- UK housing market looked muted before Sunak's new measures: RICS survey

- US jobless/JOLTs job openings data due

