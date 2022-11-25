MORNING BID-Hangover

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Tom Westbrook

Treasuries emerged from Thanksgiving in fine fettle, but other assets were a little slower off the mark in Asia, with traders' looking ahead to U.S. jobs and growth data next week.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR fell more than five basis points to an eight-week low of 3.65%.

COVID and inflation kept a cap on things elsewhere - with core consumer prices rising at their fastest clip in 40 years in Tokyo truly a sign that inflation is everywhere. Japanese government bonds fell. JP/

China on Friday reported another record high of daily COVID-19 infections and the Hang Seng .HSI slipped 0.7%. Bonds and Malaysia's currency MYR= rallied after the appointment of Anwar Ibrahim as Prime Minister, capping his journey from protege of veteran leader Mahathir Mohamad to protest leader, a prisoner convicted of sodomy and opposition leader.

Consumer confidence surveys in France and Germany, and final German GDP data headline an otherwise quiet calendar in Europe, while holidays will likely thin U.S. trade into the weekend.

U.S. Growth and jobs figures next week will be watched for interest rate implications, but the real focus for markets around the world is on U.S. CPI data due on Dec. 13 and the Federal Reserve meeting that wraps up the following day.

Key developments that could influence markets on Friday:

German GDP, French and German consumer surveys, speeches by ECB policymakers Kerstin and de Guindos

Ten-year yield cresting?https://tmsnrt.rs/3VatZWn

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((tom.westbrook@tr.com; +65 6973 8284;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.