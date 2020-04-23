MORNING BID-Gone in a flash

A look at the day ahead from EMEA deputy markets editor Sujata Rao. The views expressed are her own.

LONDON, April 23 (Reuters) - It's an event-packed day with flash PMIs in much of the developed world, U.S. weekly jobless claims, a Congress vote on a $500 billion stimulus and a Eurogroup meeting to discuss joint financing of debt to help pandemic-hit nations.

First though, here is an astounding fact. Since September 2010, the U.S. economy is estimated to have created 22 million jobs - the longest employment boom in U.S. history. But the pandemic has caused the economy to haemorrhage jobs and today's payrolls are forecast to show 4.2 million unemployment claims in the week to April 18. So in all, 26 million Americans will have sought benefits in the past five weeks, meaning it's taken just over a month to wipe out all the jobs created in a decade.

After that gloomy fact, here's some more sobering news. The promise of more U.S. stimulus (bringing COVID-measures to around $3 trillion) had got markets fired up, alongside a rebound in oil prices where the extreme contango in the futures curve has eased. But, after a firm start in Asia, ghastly euro zone PMI advance readings have come as a splash of cold water, pushing a pan-European equity index down 0.4% after a firmer start while Wall Street futures turned negative.

French flash services and manufacturing PMIs for April came in at 10.4 and 31.5 versus forecasts of 25 and 37.5 respectively. Germany posted manufacturing PMIs at 34.4 and services at 15.9 - both well below forecast.

Japan gave us a taste of this earlier, with its services PMI shrinking at a record pace in April. Australian services PMI were a record low 19.6. Also, South Korea's GDP fell 1.4% in Q1, the worst since 2008, with warnings of a bigger shock from the second quarter. There was a similar story with company results worldwide -- S&P 500 earnings expectations for Q1 and Q2 have been slashed with a corporate recession expected in 2020, according to Refinitiv data.

The PMIs have caused a swift turnaround in the euro which is under $1.07 for the first time in 2-1/2 weeks while the dollar is inching higher. However, oil exporters’ currencies remain broadly firmer. Emerging equities are likewise 0.5% firmer.

Euro zone bonds have clawed back some earlier losses and German yields are now off one week highs hit earlier. Italian yields however are down ahead of the EU finance ministers' meeting. Hopes are for a huge package of up to several trillion euros. Meanwhile the ECB is on the case too – it's now accepting “fallen angel” junk bonds as collateral – spreads on the itraxx crossover junk debt index have tightened some 20 basis points from last night.

European corporate headlines speak again about pandemic damage. Consumer goods giant Unilever withdrew its full-year forecast but will pay quarterly interim dividends; Equinor will cut its quarterly dividend payment by two-thirds. Swedbank put its dividend decision on hold.

Sweden's AB Volvo reported a smaller-than-expected fall in quarterly earnings; Daimler preliminary first-quarter earnings before interest and tax slumped 78%. Luxury firm Moncler sales fell 18% in the first quarter

Schneider Electric reported a smaller-than-expected first-quarter revenue decline and Credit Suisse posted a 75% rise in first-quarter net profit, but both companies warned the pandemic could impact performance in coming quarters.

Emerging markets are firmer in general, with MSCI's emerging market currency index at its highest in nearly a week. But South Africa's rand is 0.5% weaker amid fading buzz from the $26.41 billion rescue package. Eyes on Brazil's real at a record low.

In other EM news: Saudi Arabia could borrow around $26 billion more this year and will draw down up to $32 billion from its reserves to finance a government deficit. Mexico will increase spending on social programs and infrastructure projects by $25.6 billion. Argentina missed a bond interest payment of about $500 million but plans to use a 30-day grace period,

DIARY +++

EU leaders videoconference on COVID outbreak response

Ukraine, Uzbekistan cbanks meet

Russian March inflation

Germany consumer sentiment

Flash PMIs UK

Japan Jibun bank flash mfg PMI

US flash PMIs

US weekly jobless claims.

US earnings Blackstone, Honeywell, AllianceBernstein, Xerox, Invesco, Domino’s, Amazon, Intel,

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.