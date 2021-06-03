MORNING BID-Final pointers for U.S. payrolls clues, watch oil

A look at the day ahead from Dhara Ranasinghe.

There's plenty of data for markets to chew over on Thursday, with a weekly U.S. unemployment report and May private payrolls data in focus ahead of Friday's closely-watched jobs report.

U.S. ADP payrolls - sometimes a litmus test for the broader non-farm figures - are expected to show a gain of 650,000 jobs when the data is released at 1215 GMT, a slowdown from a rise of 742,000 in the previous month.

In addition to that, the final composite Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for a slew of major economies are due out and also likely to be scrutinised for signs of inflation.

A degree of caution ahead of Friday's U.S. jobs data appears to be setting in with Asian stocks holding below a recent three-month high. European and U.S. stock futures were trading just a tad higher.

The dollar too is sticking to familiar ground against other major currencies before Friday's data. It was a touch firmer against the euro, with the dollar index last up 0.15% =USD.

Rising oil prices could give investors reason to rethink the recent calm about inflation pressures picking up.

Oil is up from a third straight session, with Brent crude rising to almost $72 a barrel LCOc1 -- the highest since Sept 2019.

BlackRock Founder Larry Fink is the latest to warn that the market was underestimating the risk of higher inflation. And the U.S. Federal Reserve said on Wednesday it will unwind corporate bond holdings it amassed through an emergency facility last year -- another sign of pandemic support measures coming to an end.

On the corporate front, French spirits group Remy Cointreau RCOP.PA reported a higher-than-expected profit growth for its 2020/21 fiscal year.

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Thursday:

- UK's Sunak says U.S. plan to break global tax deadlock could work.

- China's Caixin/Markit services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 55.1 in May, down from 56.3 in April.

- Japan auctions 10-yr JGBs, with 2.94 bid-to-cover ratio

- US earnings: Lululemon

Rising oil, inflation warning?https://tmsnrt.rs/2TEdtTN

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe)

((Dhara.Ranasinghe@thomsonreuters.com; +442075422684;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.