MORNING BID EUROPE-Zooming in on AI, rates and chips wars

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Vidya Ranganathan.

ChatGPT vs Bard. Earnings from U.S. tech giants Microsoft Corp MSFT.O, which backs ChatGPT, and Google parent Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O, top the watchlist on Tuesday. Profits at these two, Facebook-owner Meta META.O and Amazon Inc AMZN.O are due this week, and estimates show their cloud businesses could be a drag. Yet, as was the case in the last quarter, their efforts around artificial intelligence will predominate earnings calls.

Fed vs ECB. The Fed is in a blackout period ahead of its meeting next week, while the European Central Bank is out and about hinting a half point rate hike is possible next week. The euro EUR=EBS is up and has also hit an eight-year high versus the yen EURJPY= as the Bank of Japan's new governor, Kazuo Ueda, has been signalling he is not in a hurry to shift policy.

This week's BOJ meeting, which concludes on Friday, is Ueda's first in charge. U.S. debt ceiling debates and news of plunging deposits at First Republic Bank FRC.N also serve as a reminder that financial and fiscal stability risks could spur the Fed to shift quickly from hiking to cutting.

Chip wars. South Korea reported barely averting a recession in the first quarter and sagging exports, much of which is chip shipments to China and hence a recurrent issue in Sino-U.S. tensions.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is in the U.S., and America wants South Korea to urge its chipmakers not to boost sales to China if Beijing bans memory chipmaker Micron Technology MU.O from selling chips, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

Key developments that could influence markets on Tuesday:

U.S. April consumer confidence, March new home sales

Earnings: Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, Visa Inc, General Motors Co, Texas Instruments Inc, PepsiCo Inc.

(Reporting by Vidya Ranganathan; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((vidya.ranganathan@thomsonreuters.com; +65 6973 8261; Reuters Messaging: Twitter:@Vid_Ranganathan))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.