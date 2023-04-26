MORNING BID EUROPE-Wowed by tech, worried by banks

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Vidya Ranganathan

The steady stream of bad news from banks continues to cast a pall over markets this week, even as global tech giants surprise investors by beating earnings estimates.

Spain's Santander SAN.MCdragged European stocks down on Tuesday. UBS Group UBSG.S fell after setting aside more money to provide for toxic mortgages, as part of its merger with fallen rival Credit Suisse CSGN.S. That makes investors wary of such provisions at the likes of HSBC HSBA.L, Lloyds LLOY.L and NatWest Group NWG.L, all of which are due to report earnings in the coming weeks.

Across the Atlantic, First Republic Bank's FRC.Nplunging deposits and tumbling shares are rippling through the U.S. regional banking sector.

U.S. recession fears have also resurfaced after consumer confidence hit a nine-month low, alongside some weak earnings.

In a week packed with tech sector earnings, the focus moves from artificial intelligence to advertising revenues as Facebook-parent Meta Platforms META.O and streaming device maker Roku Inc ROKU.O report. Microsoft Corp MSFT.Oearnings beat came after hours on Tuesday.

In other news, EU industry chief Thierry Breton identified five Alphabet GOOGL.O subsidiaries, two Meta units, two Microsoft businesses, Twitter and Alibaba's 9988.HK AliExpress among 19 companies subject to landmark EU online content rules known as the Digital Services Act (DSA).

Key developments that could influence markets on Wednesday:

U.S. durable goods orders, Germany and France consumer confidence

Earnings: Meta Platforms, Boeing, GSK, Deutsche Boerse, Roku Inc

