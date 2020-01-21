MORNING BID EUROPE-Viral pullback

A look at the day ahead from EMEA Markets Editor Mike Dolan. The views expressed are his own.

LONDON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - World markets were jolted overnight by the potential economic damage from the coronavirus in China before next week’s Lunar New Year holiday, after the International Monetary Fund cut its global economic growth forecast again. The pullback in stocks from their latest record highs came as China reported a fourth death from the virus on Tuesday and confirmed the virus spread through human contact. Health authorities around the world stepped up screening and the World Health Organization called a meeting for Wednesday to consider declaring an international health emergency. Investors feared the potential restrictions on airlines and trade, as many Chinese prepare to travel for the holidays, could see a hiatus in economic activity akin to the 2003 SARS outbreak.

Shanghai stocks fell about 1.4% and Hong Kong, which some fear could be worst affected, as it was during the SARS outbreak, saw its benchmark Hang Seng index lose 2.6%. Japan’s Nikkei and Seoul’s Kospi lost about 1% each. China’s offshore yuan retreated to its lowest in over a week, dragging MSCI’s emerging-market currency index to its worst one-day drop since August. Japan’s safe-haven yen gained, with the dollar-yen pair losing its 110 handle. U.S. Treasury and other top-rated sovereign bond yields also fell. The Bank of Japan left its policy settings unchanged earlier in its first meeting of the year, but nudged growth forecasts higher.

The IMF said on Monday that global growth appears to have bottomed out but no rebound is in sight. For 2020 and 2021, the IMF lowered its global growth forecasts, mostly because of a sharper-than-expected slowdown in India and other emerging markets. India’s rupee and stock market continued to weaken on Tuesday after falling yesterday. U.S. and European stock futures were both down about 0.5% first thing.

The rest of the day’s focus is likely to be on the World Economic Forum in Davos, where U.S. President Donald Trump will speak. Trump is expected to give his view on world trade after the recent trade agreement with China. In potential market positive, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday he had a "great discussion" with Trump over a digital tax planned by Paris and said the two countries would work together to avoid a rise in tariffs. Macron and Trump agreed to hold off on a potential tariffs war until the end of 2020, a French diplomatic source said, and continue negotiations at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development on the digital tax. Outgoing Bank of England chief Mark Carney will also speak at Davos amid growing speculation Britain will cut interest rates. In earnings, IBM and Halliburton top the U.S. slate later.

In European corporate news, UBS stock dropped 5% after it cut its profitability targets as it grapples with ultra-low interest rates and increased competition for wealthy clients. EasyJet rose 3% after it put out an optimistic trading update. Hugo Boss rose 2% after it announced better-than-expected fourth-quarter sales growth. Air France fell 0.5% after it showed interest in bidding for a 49% stake in ailing Malaysia Airlines. Dixons Carphone jumped 5% after it maintained guidance following a flat Christmas. Sandvik fell 2% even after reporting fourth-quarter core earnings above market forecasts. Logitech rose 1% after reporting a 5.9% rise in adjusted operating income for the third quarter.

* Europe corp events: UBS, Logitech, Sandvik, IG, Hugo Boss, Lonza; Trading statements from easyJet, Dixons Carphone, SSP, Cairn Energy

ECOFIN meeting in Brussels

World Economic Forum formally begins in Davos, to Friday; US President Trump, Bank of England chief Carney speak

UK Dec jobless, Nov average earnings

Germany Jan ZEW investor sentiment

Nigeria central bank policy decision

US Q4 earnings: IBM, Halliburton, Comerica, Capital One, Las Vegas Sands, United Continental

US Dec existing home sales, Nov house prices

Mexico Dec jobless

