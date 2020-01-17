MORNING BID EUROPE-Up, up and away

A look at the day ahead from EMEA deputy markets editor Sujata Rao. The views expressed are her own.

Jan 17 (Reuters) - First of all -- we have a fourth trillion-dollar company on Wall Street. Google -- or Alphabet, if you like -- scaled that pinnacle last night, joining Apple, Microsoft and Amazon. The stock has risen 17% in the past three months and nearly 30% last year. Just compare that to Europe, where the biggest company is Nestle, valued around $325 billion. Anyway, with that nugget out of the way, let's see what’s happening today.

The Phase 1 China-U.S. trade deal is out of the way so markets can focus now on whether the growth outlook is going to brighten. Signs are not too bad. Despite the raging trade war, Chinese gross domestic product grew 6% year-on-year in the fourth quarter, unchanged from the previous quarter. Industrial output, fixed investment and retail sales all risen more than expected.

In fact, most recent economic data, including yesterday's U.S. retail sales, have lent hope that we might be looking at the real thing. Euro zone growth and inflation have ticked higher - inflation expectations as measured by money markets are at their highest since May. Economic surprise indexes in the euro zone as well as globally are on the rise.

So no wonder world stocks have climbed to new highs. Chinese shares inched up but snapped a six-week winning streak as traders pocketed gains. Japan's Nikkei touched 15-month highs. European shares were opening around 0.4% higher. Wall Street scaled its customary record high, propelled by some buoyant company results.

That's the other area where investors are hoping to see growth -- company earnings. The U.S. season hasn't disappointed so far. JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley and Citi shot out of the blocks - MS shares leapt almost 7% yesterday after it reported. On the other hand, BNY Mellon was at the bottom of the SPX after falling 7.8%. Wells Fargo, Bank of America and Goldman also fell short. But tech added 1.4% to another record high, led by Microsoft and U.S. chipmakers.

In currencies, the dollar traded at eight-month highs to the yen, reflecting the return of risk-taking. The offshore yuan gained to a six-month high versus the dollar. The Swiss franc retreated from four straight days of gains following its inclusion on a U.S. watchlist of currency manipulators.

Sterling is the other one to watch. Money markets see a 60% chance of a rate cut on Jan. 30, so any data are going to be closely watched. The pound is still holding around a one-week high to the dollar, possibly benefiting from the improved risk backdrop. British 10-year gilt yields are near two-and-a-half month lows, having slid some 25 basis points since the start of this month, leaving the yield gap with 10-year U.S. Treasuries at the widest since October.

Today’s data calendar brings UK retail sales, U.S. industrial production, preliminary consumer confidence from the University of Michigan and euro area final inflation. State Street and Schlumberger are among those to release fourth-quarter results.

While the earnings season has yet to begin in earnest, a few headlines that might give a taste of what's ahead. In a sign that French protests are biting, French retailer Casino slashed its forecast for 2019 French operating profit growth because of transport strikes. Retailer Fnac Darty said it estimated losses in fourth-quarter revenues at 70 million euros. Both stocks were taking losses at the open.

Another big loser could be Hasting, which expects a drop in annual earnings and plans to lower its 2019 dividend. Richemont said unrest in Hong Kong is hurting sales, but the luxury group opened 5% higher on an otherwise decent batch of results.

Bayer is up after mediator Ken Feinberg told Bloomberg he was "cautiously optimistic" a deal could be reached to settle more than 75,000 cancer claims related to its Roundup herbicide.

Ladbrokes-owner GVC is down 1% despite annual core earnings expected at the top end of its guidance. London-listed Vodafone shares have fallen half a percent after an Indian court ruling over tax levies. Vodafone’s Indian subsidiary plunged 40%.

South Africa's currency rose 0.3% against the dollar after the central bank on Thursday unexpectedly lowered rates by 25 basis points to 6.25%. The Turkish lira was 0.1% higher after a 75-basis-point rate cut. Russia's rouble gained, with the market focused on the outcome of a government reshuffle. The Czech crown stayed near a seven-year high.

Amid pressure to put forward an economic rescue plan, Lebanon is on the cusp of forming a new government, caretaker finance minister Ali Hassan Khalil said late Thursday.

South Korea's central bank kept its benchmark rate steady. S&P Global publishes its sovereign rating reviews of Russia and Kuwait on Friday.

Market events for Friday

China Q4 GDP, Dec industrial output, retail sales

Japan sells 20-year government bonds

SKorea central bank policy decision

Europe corp events: Trading statements from Experian and Compagnie Financiere Richemont

Italy Nov trade, final Dec inflation

EZ final Dec inflation, Nov current account

UK Dec retail sales

US Q4 earnings: State Street, Fastenal, Schlumberger

US Dec industrial production, housing starts, Jan UMich sentiment

Philadelphia Fed chief Harker speaks in New Jersey

Sovereign rating reviews – S&P Global reviews Russia, Kuwait, Jersey, Guernsey, Andorra; Moody’s reviews Portugal; Fitch reviews Germany, Slovenia, Azerbaijan.

