News & Insights

MORNING BID EUROPE-Treasury yields march on

Credit: REUTERS/Reuters Staff

September 26, 2023 — 12:30 am EDT

Written by Kevin Buckland for Reuters ->

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Kevin Buckland

The "higher for longer" rates mantra continues to reverberate around markets, a week on from the Fed's surprise hawkish tilt.

Long-term Treasury yields, traditionally subdued in Asian hours, spiked to a fresh 16-year peak US10YT=RR, keeping the dollar =USD close to multi-month tops to G-3 rivals the euro, pound sterling and yen.

Angst over tighter financial conditions pulled down Asia Pacific stocks as well, overshadowing Wall Street's overnight rally and sounding a warning for European equities.

Japan's Nikkei .N225 lost as much as 1%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng .HSI slid 0.85%.

China's property market problems continue to fester. Bloomberg reports that a unit of embattled developer Evergrande - the poster child of the sector's woes - has missed payments on some onshore bonds.

Investor jitters were evident in the underperformance of the Hang Seng's property index .HSMPI, down a resounding 1.9%.

There's more reason for nerves as the quarter closes with a U.S. government shutdown looming for Oct. 1. Moody's has upped the stakes with a stern warning that potentially puts the country's last triple-A rating on the line.

Investors were already biting their nails over a glut in supply, as another heavy Treasury auction run kicks off on Tuesday with a sale of two-year notes, followed by three-year notes on Wednesday and seven-year paper on Thursday.

It comes as the U.S. budget deficit continues to widen on higher spending and falling tax receipts.

Key developments that could influence markets on Tuesday:

-ECB's Philip Lane speaks at conference

-Riksbank's Per Jansson gives lecture

-U.S. new home sales (Aug), consumer confidence (Sept)

-U.S. 2-year Treasury auction

US 10-year Treasury yield https://tmsnrt.rs/3ZzG9v8

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.