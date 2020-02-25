MORNING BID EUROPE-Tentative stabilisation after virus-related rout

By Mike Dolan

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - After matching their worst day in almost four years on Monday, world stocks measured by the MSCI’s all-country index have stabilised somewhat – although still in the red for the fourth straight day as returning Japanese markets caught up to Monday’s coronavirus-related global rout. With U.S. and European stock futures recovering by about 1% first thing Tuesday, the virus newsflow was relatively calm. Tokyo’s 3.3% drop merely matched the steep drops in Asia, Europe and on Wall Street on Monday. Shanghai was off a more modest 0.6% and Hong Kong and Seoul were higher, the latter by about 1%. The weekend jump in infections in Italy, South Korea and Iran – and the related economic disruption of travel freezes, quarantines and localised household anxiety - has forced a rethinking of the potential damage and length of the hiatus worldwide. Speculation about the fiscal and monetary policy response had gone, too. About two quarter-point interest rate cuts from the U.S. Federal Reserve b the end of the year are now priced into futures markets; chances are 50-50 the first cut will come as early as April. But as many economists point out, demand stimulus will have far less effect on a supply-side shock like this.

However, new coronavirus infections in China outside of Hubei province, where the outbreak started, were at their lowest since Jan. 20. The World Health Organisation said the epidemic peaked in China between Jan. 23 and Feb. 2 and has been declining since. Along with the tentative recovering in stocks so far on Tuesday, safety plays unwound a little, too. Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields recovered from near four-year lows to about 1.4% and the inversion of the yield curve between three months and 10 years eased back to 14 basis points from as high as 18 on Monday. Gold prices dropped almost 3% from Monday’s peaks and Brent crude oil prices rose more than $1 per barrel.

The potential for more volatility was clear, however. The Vix fear gauge of implied Wall Street equity market volatility closed at its highest since late 2018 on Monday. Currency markets were much quieter, with the dollar easing back – caught between the dash for safety, Fed speculation and the U.S. Democratic party primaries. Euro/dollar held above $1.0850 – with French industrial confidence in February coming in above forecast, although data like that will not have captured developments in the past few days. European stocks opened about 0.5% higher.

In European corporate news, airlines are expected to gain about 2% after a brutal sell-off on Monday, especially for low-cost carriers such as Ryanair and easyJet. Citi, Nomura and Credit Suisse were among first to ask staffs to postpone trips. In corporate news, Meggitt shares fell almost 5% after it warned that Boeing's halt of 737 MAX aircraft production and the disruption caused by coronavirus is likely to curb 2020 growth. Tesco rose 0.5% after it sold its 20% stake in a China joint venture for 275 million pounds, marking its exit from the country. Banknote printer De La Rue jumped 13% after it announced cost-cutting plans and reaffirmed its profit outlook. Prudential shares rose almost 3% urged the British insurer on Monday to split into two companies. British cybersecurity company Avast rose 1.5% after its U.S. counterpart Palo Alto Networks forecast lower revenues for 2020. Novartis fell 2% after reports of negative side effects from a new eye drug, Beovu.

* U.S. President Trump in India

Europe corp events: ASM, Ingenico, Hammerson, Endesa, Meggitt, Swiss Property, Man Utd

Germany Q4 GDP breakdown

Swiss Q4 payrolls

UK sells 2029 gilts

UK CBI distributive trades survey

Hungary central bank policy decision

Ireland's Fianna Fail, Fine Gael meet for initial government talks

US Dec house prices

Mexico Q4 GDP, current account

Fed Vice Chair Clarida speaks in DC; Dallas Fed chief Kaplan speaks in Kansas City

US Treasury sells 2-year notes

