MORNING BID EUROPE-Stock selling rolls on as bond yield plumb records

LONDON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The selling continues as markets recalibrate their view of what’s now shaping up to be a full-blown coronavirus pandemic and investors are bracing for a situation that will get worse before it gets better. Wall St’s S&P500 dropped more than 3% for the second day running, the first time it’s recorded back-to-back falls of that scale in five years. But perhaps as alarming was the plunge in 10-year U.S. Treasury yields to record lows joining the 30-year in uncharted territory as the yield curve showed all the signs of recession. The curve between 3 months and 10 years inverted by as much as 20 basis points – its most negative since early October last year when U.S.-China trade war fears were still rife. Warnings from U.S. government officials and disease control agencies about preparing for what many see as the inevitable spread of the COVID-19 virus added to the pressure, with underwhelming U.S. confidence readings for February also in the mix. The VIX ‘fear gauge’ of U.S. implied equity market volatility topped 30% on Tuesday for the first time since December 2018. While Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida said the central bank continues to patiently monitor the impact of the epidemic on the U.S. economy, he added it is still too soon to gauge if it would require a change in policy. Futures markets now see at least two quarter-point Fed cuts by year-end, starting possibly as soon as April.

While evidence mounts that the virus outbreak in China has peaked and is now ebbing there, new infections and related quarantines and travel restrictions are popping up across Europe and elsewhere. Italy has become a front line in the global outbreak with 322 cases. Italians or people who had recently visited the country, have tested positive in Algeria, Austria, Croatia, Romania, Spain and Switzerland. Two hotels, one in Austria and one in Spain's Canary islands, were also locked down after cases emerged linked to Italy. Italian and European officials, however, said there would be no closure of the borders for now. For markets, the trajectory of the pandemic and the related economic disruption is just too hard to nail down, but the hiatus is almost certain to extend into the second quarter of the year in many places. While U.S. stock futures stabilised again overnight, the selling resumed on Asia bourses. Shanghai, Hong Kong and Tokyo benchmarks were down almost 1%, with Seoul down more than 1%.

Overnight worries included fears for major events such as the July Olympics in Tokyo, and stocks of companies involved were hit hard. After heavy losses on Tuesday, European stock futures were also down almost 1% ahead of the open and are heading for the their fifth straight day of losses. Eonia money market futures dated to the ECB's December 10 meeting now show about 10 basis points of rate cuts being priced in, up from around 7.5 bps on Monday.

Gold prices pushed back higher and Brent crude oil slipped back to its lowest in almost 2 weeks. The dollar was firmer across the board, but currency markets were relatively calm on Wednesday. The latest debate in the U.S. Democratic party primaries was seen by many as leaving left wing candidate Bernie Sanders as front runner in the race for the nomination for November’s presidential election. Sterling was a touch lower as traders kept one eye on the start of post-Brexit trade talks between London and Brussels, with both sides presenting tough negotiating stances on Tuesday. Money markets are now pricing a 25 basis point interest rate cut from the Bank of England by September.

On the European corporate news front, the big batch of Q4 results this morning will be closely monitored by investors seeking to look deeper into how the epidemic may alter the fundamentals of European blue chips. Drinks group Diageo fell 1% after warning of an estimated hit to fiscal 2020 profit of up to 200 million pounds. Food group Danone was flat even after it cut its 2020 guidance and said the coronavirus would hit Q1. Rio Tinto ticked lower after it posted its best earnings since 2011 but also said there would be a short-term impact from the virus outbreak. Britain's Metro Bank fell 2% after posting a $170 million pretax loss. Good news for British public services outsourcer Serco which rose 3% after it said it would resume paying a dividend for the first time since 2014.

