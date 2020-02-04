MORNING BID EUROPE-Sequencing surveys, cloudy Google and Tesla's zoom

A look at the day ahead from EMEA markets editor Mike Dolan. The views expressed are his own.

LONDON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - World markets have calmed down considerably this week as investors assess the likely trajectory of the Wuhan virus and its economic damage. Monday’s equity market recovery extended into Asian markets on Tuesday amid extensive Chinese policy support and after the latest monthly business surveys showed global manufacturing expanded in January for the first time since May. That pickup in global manufacturing will be treated with caution, however. Most responses would have come in before the full extent of China’s lockdown to control the coronavirus. Nevertheless, the widespread assumption in markets is the virus's spread will peak over the coming months and the economic damage will be limited to the first quarter. Wall Street rallied on Monday, with the S&P 500 ending 0.7% higher and the ViX volatility gauge below 18%. Futures were up 0.7% first thing on Tuesday.

U.S. corporate news was mixed. Fourth-quarter earnings so far are ahead of forecasts, bit Google’s parent, Alphabet, disappointed overnight on worries about cloud computing revenues and the performance of YouTube. Its shares fell about 4% after the bell – giving back all of the gains it had made earlier in the day. Tesla’s stock climbed another 20%, however, after Panasonic reported the first quarterly profit in its U.S. battery business with the electric vehicle maker. One of the most-shorted stocks on Wall Street last year, Tesla has now gained almost 150% in just three months and its market capitalization has surpassed Volkswagen's. Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce on Tuesday that Britain intends to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2035, five years earlier than previously planned.

Asian markets gained. Following its 8% plunge on Monday, Shanghai rose about 1.4% on Tuesday. So did Hong Kong. Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.5% and Seoul’s Kospi almost 2%. Australia’s benchmark was also higher as the Reserve Bank of Australia left interest rates unchanged. European stocks were set for gains of about 0.5% at the open.

In currency markets, the dollar was higher across the board. Sterling led the way down, falling to its lowest this year, as anxiety grew over the confrontational stance the UK government appears to be taking before trade talks with the European Union.

U.S. Treasury yields were higher, although the yield curve between three months and 10 years – often a signal of recession ahead – remained inverted. Brent crude oil prices stabilised after dropping to its lowest in over a year on Monday on concern over Chinese demand. Indications of new OPEC output cuts to stem the possible glut saw Brent find a floor just under $54 a barrel. Gold prices and Japan’s yen were weaker first thing, with China’s yuan and emerging-market currencies up.

In European corporate news, BP jumped more than 3% as oil prices stabilized and it boosted its dividend pay-out. Carlsberg rose 0.2% after saying it expects organic operating profit to grow by mid-single digits in 2020. Swiss inspections group SGS fell 5% after the von Finck family cut its stake. Wizz Air fell 1.6% after its largest shareholder, private equity firm Indigo Partners, said it would sell shares worth 500 million pounds. Swedish engineering group Alfa Laval rose almost 3% after reporting quarterly core earnings above market forecasts. Pandora fell 2% after its trading update. Heavily shorted stock NMC Health shares rallied 8% after a largely unexplained decline Monday.

